AULANDER - It was a hometown Christmas celebration.
The town of Aulander officials and citizens of all ages gathered last Friday (Dec. 3) for the town’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Aulander Community Building.
To kick off the night’s festivities, the Bertie High School band and dance team performed a variety of selections for the spectators waiting for the tree lighting.
Aulander Mayor Larry Drew welcomed everyone to the evening’s special event.
Aulander Commissioner Jeanette Tinkham gave the opening invocation.
Musical entertainment continued with Tyrone Ruffin, performing on the keyboard. He was accompanied by the Rev. Corey Ballance and members of the Bertie High School band.
Students from Aulander Elementary School performed several Christmas carols for the audience.
Rev. Ballance offered the blessing of the Aulander Christmas tree.
This year’s honorary Christmas tree lighter was Aulander’s Waste Water Treatment Director Kevin Smith. Smith has been a dedicated, longtime employee of the town who has always never hesitated to help with any situation.
After the lighting, spectators gathered inside the Aulander Community Building for fellowship and refreshments.
The big surprise for the evening was a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
Children lined up to to talk with Santa Claus and receive a special gift from under the Christmas tree.
The event was well attended with more than 100 people.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.