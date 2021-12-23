WINDSOR - A tradition of honor continues and a new tradition begins.
The local Wreaths Across America ceremonies were held last Saturday (Dec. 18) at two Windsor cemeteries.
The first ceremony was held at noon at Edgewood Cemetery. This event has taken place annually since 2011.
The second ceremony was held at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery. This was the first year the ceremony was held at this cemetery.
At Edgewood Cemetery, Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard welcomed more than 50 participants to the event, which takes place at cemeteries nationwide.
“Welcome and thank you for joining us here today as we celebrate with 2,700 other locations. The mission is to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom,”said Mayor Hoggard.
United States Navy Retired Captain Ken Rome was the keynote speaker for the Edgewood Cemetery ceremony.
“In 2011, Len Hale Joyner led the establishment of a local Wreaths Across America (WAA) ceremony at Edgewood Cemetery. Wreaths Across America remembers, honors and teaches the values of service by placing Christmas evergreen wreaths on veteran’s graves at Christmas. Len lives in another city but wanted to honor her family’s veteran legacy in Windsor,” said Rome.
“We ask that to start the event that everyone please join me in a moment of silence to remember the fallen, prisoners of war, those missing in action and honor those who have served and are serving this great nation’s armed services,” he continued.
After the moment of silence, the National Anthem was played.
“Thank you all for joining us here today. This year, across the country at more than 2,700 participating locations like this one, there are millions of Americans gathering safely as one nation to remember, honor and teach. We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people of many walks of life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price,” said Rome.
“Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout the nation are men and women who gave their lives so we can live in freedom and without fear. We can worship as we sit fit. We can raise our children to believe as we do. We are free to vote for the leaders of our choosing, and we have the right to succeed or fail at whatever endeavor we wish to peruse,” he continued.
According to Rome, The United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality.
“Today, more that ever, we reflect on our nation’s veterans and active duty service members who have had and continue to fight to protect the innocent and oppressed. This nation has always been the first to stand up for the freedom of people from around the world. Many of you here today have answered that call and served your country well. For this we say thank you, and we are honored to know you,” Rome closed.
Rome presented the ceremonial wreaths for the eight branches of service.
Those branches were: the United States Army, the United States Marine Corps. The United States Navy, the United States Air Force, the United States Space Force, the United States Coast Guard, the United States Merchant Marines and the United States Prisoners of War or those Missing in Action.
This concluded the ceremony at Edgewood Cemetery.
Next, participants took wreaths and placed them on the headstone or footstone of veterans buried in the cemetery.
As the participant placed the wreath, they were asked to take a moment to say the veteran’s name and thank them for their service.
On the same day at 2 p.m., participants gathered at Hillcrest Ceremony to pay respect to the veterans buried there.
This is the first year the ceremony had taken place at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The keynote speaker was retired Lt. Col. James Lee.
Mayor Hoggard welcomed the participants to the second Wreaths Across America ceremony of the day, and said he was thankful the rain would hold off until the ceremony was complete.
The National Anthem was played and the participants had a moment of silence for the veterans and those who continue to serve.
“There are many men and women serving today in all branched of the military, here at home and in far away places, some that we have never heard of. These men and women are part of the best-trained, best-equipped force in the world. We honor them and their families for the sacrifices they make each day to keep our country safe from terrorism, hatred and injustice,” said Lee.
“Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” Lee continued.
Next, participants laid wreaths on the graves of veterans in the cemetery.
According to Event Co-chair John Davis, there was approximately 315 wreaths were placed on veteran’s graves at Edgewood and Hillcrest Cemeteries.
“It will take about 475 wreaths to cover all veterans at these two ceremonies. Something I know Windsor and the surrounding areas can make happen. We invite all to join us next December by buying a wreath or a few and coming to the service. Our hope is services will be started at all the cemeteries in Bertie County to remember, honor, and teach the next generation,” Davis closed.
For more information about the Wreaths Across America program, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.com.
