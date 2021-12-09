WINDSOR - t was a walk through the past to celebrate Christmas.
Historic Hope Plantation celebrated its Christmas Open House from 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 5).
The Hope Mansion and the King-Bazemore House were both decorated in Christmas décor appropriate to the early 19th century.
Horse and Carriage rides were available for guests to be transported from house to house.
Governor David Stone built the centerpiece of the site, the Hope Mansion, in 1803.
The porches and widows walks of Hope Mansion were draped with live greenery garlands. Inside the entry hall and throughout the house, docents greeted guests. They welcomed everyone and gave a brief history of the house and property.
Guests were asked to sign a registry.
The first floor rooms – which include the girls’ bedroom, the boys’ bedroom, the parlor and the dining room – were decorated with live greenery and fresh fruit.
Live Christmas music filled the house from the second floor. Dr. Nayland Collier played the saxophone and the The Regency Society of Virginia performed traditional dances in the ballroom.
Upstairs, Gov. Stone’s bedroom, the ballroom, landing room, Gov. Stone’s library, Gov. Stone’s law office and clerk’s office were also decorated in live greenery and fresh fruit.
The enslaved persons’ quarters, carpenter’s shop and warming kitchen inside the mansion cellar were open for tours and was also decorated with festive decor’.
“Hope House went through a major restoration by a group of Bertie County Citizens and opened to the public in 1972,” said Hope House President Dr. Turner Sutton.
Just steps away from Hope House, in the kitchen, biscuits were being made in an authentic oven.
It takes about two hours to heat the oven to 400 degrees using firewood. Biscuits will cook in the oven in about 15 minutes. Guests could sample biscuits and honey butter.
The King-Bazemore House was also decorated in live greenery and fresh fruit.
Each house had volunteers available to present a history of the rooms and answer any questions.
After touring the homees, guests could visit the Roanoke-Chowan Heritage Center for more live entertainment from Andy and Linda Lee, as well as, Jonathan and Betsy Huddleston.
Hot apple cider and cookies were also served.
Guests could visit the walk-through exhibits and gift store.
Historic Hope House is open for tours year round. The site is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor. For more information, call 252-794-3140.
