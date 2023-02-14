In their continual quest to present the art of Bertie County and the surrounding region to the public, the Bertie County Arts Council is hosting a gallery reception showcasing their latest exhibition, “The Gift of Color,” on Thursday, Feb. 23.
The event is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition celebrates the intersection of Bertie Arts Culture and the community’s rich Black heritage, according to the council.
The show will feature visual artwork by the region’s artists, many whose work has previously graced the gallery’s walls.
The works of Michael Bennett, Dion Burroughs, Steven Ferguson, Anthony Gibbs, Suzette Gonzalez, Gerald Knight, Trudy Riggens, Walter Smallwood, Varick Taylor and James Winston, will highlight the show. There will also be a live musical performance by Henry Britt aka “Mr. Tune.”
Artist James Winston was born and raised in Bertie County.
“I have always felt drawn to nature since the days of childhood and I love art depicting landscapes, plants and animals,” said Winston.
Winston also searches for inspiration from a variety of content.
“I’m also fascinated with cultural icons. I began my independent study of photography and painting in 2009. I continue to research new techniques and apply these to enhance the content creation I put together for clients who hire me to document their weddings and other social events,” added Winston. “My art is subtle, warming and abstract. It shows the beauty of the world from the lens of an artist and demonstrates the passion shared between humans and other living creatures.”
Dion Burroughs has drawn and painted since childhood. His work began garnering interest from family, friends and local enthusiasts while he was in high school.
Burroughs has been active with the Martin County Arts Council since 2001. He has participated in several juried art shows and exhibits in Eastern North Carolina, including Pitt Community College Library and The Art Room in Greenville.
In 2010, Burroughs participated in the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources 2nd Saturday events at the North Carolina state capitol building in Raleigh, and the Edenton Historical Visitor Center in Edenton. He is a 2010 Regional Artist Project Grant recipient selected from numerous submissions in 29 Eastern North Carolina counties.
Burroughs has no formal art education, thus he works within the genre of “folk” or “outsider” art. Burroughs incorporates bold shapes and colors to represent interpersonal relationships, social gatherings, spirituality and a connection to his African-American heritage.
Gerald Knight also hails from Martin County and attended Martin County schools as a child.
“I love to draw. I drew every day after the loss of my mother as a child, it was my way of dealing with being six years old and knowing I wouldn’t have a mother for the rest of my life. I had one brother who cared about the art that I was creating and encouraged me to continue,” said Knight. “I continued to draw every day, winning a lot of ribbons and awards for my work. I was introduced to painting in 1990 by a very good friend, Mike Bennett. He kept telling me to keep up the good work, and he is still telling me the same thing today. I wouldn’t be the artist I am now without his support.”
Henry Britt Jr., also known as Mr. Tune and Little Boi Bleu is a native North Carolinian who started playing trumpet at age 11.
After high school, he attended North Carolina Central University studying art and music. In the 80’s, Britt toured the “Chitlin’ Circuit” with bands like Liquid Pleasure and Johnnie White and the Elite Band. The musician toured throughout the U.S. and the UK with R&B funk group Cameo.
Anthony Gibbs began painting faithfully when Covid hit during a period of time where jobs were in jeopardy and the economy was bad.
“God blessed me with a gift to be able to express my thoughts and feelings through art — something that I had no idea that I could do,” claimed Gibbs. “But I kept my faith and continued doing what God called me to do. My daughters, Hannah and Tristyn, are my biggest fans, and they are the reason why I do what I do. My favorite piece of art is a piece that was one of the first ones done by me titled ‘Expression.’ I hope that my gift inspires someone to find their inner voice and allow God to be the center of their life.”
The The Gift of Color: A Celebration of Black Heritage Artwork will be on display through April 13.
The Bertie County Arts Council Gallery is located at 124 South King St. in Windsor. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it is open the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a corresponding virtual show posted to our website www.bertiearts.com.