This year’s Askewville Kidz Night under the Big Top was a spectacular event, transforming the tiny community of Askewville into the busiest place in Bertie County Saturday evening.
Nearly 1,000 fall festival revelers of all ages came as warriors, princes and police men and women, along with hot dog eating parents and cake-walking grandparents converged on the Askewville Assembly of God Annual Kidz Nite last Saturday to celebrate the fall festival.
The church’s gymnasium was transformed into a Big Top that would have made the Ringling brothers envious.
Playing host to a plethora of games and activities, the costumed kids meandered from one game booth to the next in search of that perfect candy reward. The night was abuzz with sounds of excitement and joy.
Whether the ring toss, ladder ball, Samson Smash or gridiron was the game of choice, lines of exuberant, excited youngsters smiled, laughed and romped in the Bouncy House, throughout the evening.
Young Madeline Hoggard enjoyed herself in the bin of plastic balls, in the mini bouncy house as Bonnie Boswell, “Miss B,” guarded the door of the mini jumpy house to make sure size requirements were met.
Jackson Saunders spent the night as a cowboy competing for candy, while Everly Damo played and won at ring toss.
“It’s just great to see so many people on our campus having such a wonderful time,” said Askewville Assembly of God Pastor the Rev. Webb Hoggard.
This was the 20th year for the annual event that has grown yearly since its inception. And what once was a small gathering has now grown into the premier event of the year for many in Bertie and surrounding counties.
“Laura and Emanuel Hoggard took on the project in 2002 as a way to provide our community kids a safe place to have fun,” said Pastor Hoggard.
“Twenty years ago when our pastor asked us to create an event for kids as an alternative to trick-or- treating, we prayerfully asked God for direction. The whole ‘Big Top’ concept came from a dream that was definitely an answer to those prayers, complete with the streamers,” said Laura Hoggard.
The Hoggards created all 30 handmade games in their backyard shed, and added an additional 10 games as well as six horse drawn wagons and three single rider horses, according to Pastor Hoggard.
Aside from the games and attendees, over 100 volunteers worked to create and clean up the event.
“We count it as such an honor to serve our community with a fun, safe and family focused event. We hope every person feels loved and accepted while they’re with us, and leaves with the knowledge that Jesus cares about them more than they could possibly imagine,” said Pastor Hoggard.