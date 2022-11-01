This year’s Askewville Kidz Night under the Big Top was a spectacular event, transforming the tiny community of Askewville into the busiest place in Bertie County Saturday evening.

Nearly 1,000 fall festival revelers of all ages came as warriors, princes and police men and women, along with hot dog eating parents and cake-walking grandparents converged on the Askewville Assembly of God Annual Kidz Nite last Saturday to celebrate the fall festival.

