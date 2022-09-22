...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A youngster enjoys a blow-up slide at Askeville’s Family Fun Day Saturday.
ASKEWVILLE - For nearly a dozen years, the people of Askewville have set aside one Saturday in September to gather for what many refer to as a Homecoming event.
Askewville Family Day started as a way for the community to get together, eat, listen to music and enjoy fellowship with each other.
“I think the people really enjoy being able to come together and fellowship with one another,” Askewville Mayor Gloria Bryant said. “It’s like a community homecoming. They can let their kids run around and play in a save environment, which means a lot.”
This year more than 150 people gathered at the Askewville Community Building with a chance to listen to the homegrown talents of Steadfast Quartet and R.T. Johnson. People gathered with lawn chairs, grabbed a hot dog and set back to enjoy the music.
Bryant said she was pleased with the day, which included vendors both inside the community building and outside the facility. Bounce houses and train rides were also available for those younger people in attendance.
“I was very pleased with how things went,” Bryant said. “Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves, which was our goal.
“One little girl told me ‘I love Askewville Day’ and I hope everyone in the community feels the same way.”
Bryant said she appreciated those who made the day possible.
“Thank you to everyone who participated in any way,” she said. “Also, a very special thanks to Steadfast Quartet and R.T. Johnson for always providing us with great entertainment.”
The mayor also said plans are already under way for next year’s event.
“We look forward to seeing everyone again next year on Sept. 16, 2023,” she said.