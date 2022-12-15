...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
southeast this afternoon, west late tonight, and rough waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Christmas joy was abundant at the Askewville Tree Lighting.
The night was bright in Askewville on Monday, Nov. 28 as residents and visitors young and old attended the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the Askewville Community Building.
The small town was overflowing as over 200 people attended the Christmas festivities.
With the arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, the festivities began, food began to flow and the entertainment, provided by talented local singers, began.
Askewville Town Commissioner Carla Pesce and her daughter, Caelyn, kicked off the evening. Caelyn sang Happy Birthday, Jesus, as the crowd looked on.
Commissioner Pesce followed her daughter’s performance with ‘It Feels Like Christmas Again’ to the delight of the crowd.
Hark the Herald Angels Sing and Go Tell it on the Mountain were vocal gifts from Vonda Harden and Askewville Assembly of God Pastors Webb and Amanda Hoggard shared the songs ‘God with Us’ and ‘I Heard the Bells’.
There was also a surprise performance by Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin, who entertained the crowd before heading to an Aulander town meeting.
While the music and entertainment filled the evening, donations from a large number of citizens filled the Gingerbread Man and the Community Project Fund.
A special thanks was given Tony and Martha Lou White, Wendy White, Olivia Pritt and Lisa Mizelle for all they contributed to the event.
Mike Hoggard provided Christmas music for the rest of the evening as children patiently waited and then paraded to Santa’s lap.