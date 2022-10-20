...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
1 of 3
Kamyra Futrell, Daniel Pierce, Miajah Jacobs and Hannah Mendle paint pumpkins at the Aulander pumpkin painting table.
AULANDER - Community Americana was on full display Saturday as the Aulander Harvest Fest stole the show from the town’s prized Splash Pad.
Festival goers paid the summer heat relief pad little mind as Police Chief Jimmy Barmer emceed the annual Aulander Harvest Fest under sunny skies and welcomed the field of people.
Around five-hundred residents, young and old, showed up for the festivities while town officials, department heads and citizen volunteers sported Aulander Festival Staff shirts signifying the stars that made the event possible.
Four two-story inflatables stood tall over tents displaying artisan crafts and products, tables offering community service literature and a canopied stage that hosted the afternoon’s entertainment.
Food trucks lined the perimeter of the festival field serving a selection of menu items that pleased palates.
Whether hungering for a hot dog or hankering for a Funnel Cake, organizers made sure there was a hearty selection of tastes, some sweet, others savory.
The day’s entertainment followed suit with the sounds of Pam Chamblee, Tyrone Ruffin, Corey Blanchard and T.J. Blanchard, along with the Saints of Soul moving the crowd with Gospel, rock and classics throughout the afternoon.
Organizing a yearly event is always a massive undertaking. Beginning from scratch is even a tougher task.
After a two -year COVID hiatus, the town of Aulander employees, officials and volunteers worked diligently to recreate the Peanut Fest of the past.
“We are very excited about the crowd. It’s a beautiful day and I can’t even begin to list everyone that helped with this,” said town commissioner Bobbie Parker. “I’m afraid to try to list the committee members because I might omit someone. Everyone did a tremendous job. The Public Works Department, the wastewater, administrative and police departments all did a wonderful job and deserve high praise.”
The date for the second annual Aulander Harvest Fest, 2023, has yet to be announced.