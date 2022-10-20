AULANDER - Community Americana was on full display Saturday as the Aulander Harvest Fest stole the show from the town’s prized Splash Pad.

Festival goers paid the summer heat relief pad little mind as Police Chief Jimmy Barmer emceed the annual Aulander Harvest Fest under sunny skies and welcomed the field of people.

