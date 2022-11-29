Sis Hall

A painting from artists Sis Hall.

 John Foley Bertie Ledger-Advance

The holidays have a way of drawing people home, whether in person, or simply with thoughts of days past.

This season, a handful of artists have returned home to their Bertie County roots and have brought with them thoughts and memories on canvas and in print.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.