A television commercial for a popular genealogy website concludes with the question, “Who’s the hero in your family?”
If you are one of Jimmy Barmer’s children, you’re probably pointing at him — Chief of Police in Aulander, a lieutenant on the Murfreesboro Police Department, and a former sergeant with Vidant Company Police — but he’s probably pointing back at them. His daughter Lauren is a dispatcher for Vidant Eastcare; son William, a sergeant with Lake Royale Company Police Department (Louisburg) and a part-time officer with Aulander Police Department; or son Clay, a full-time EMT and firefighter with Roanoke Rapids Fire Department, a part-time paid firefighter with Davie, and a volunteer for the Ahoskie Fire Department.
Perhaps it’s nature in the Barmer family to serve, but it’s definitely nurture. By word and example, Jimmy teaches his children to give back to the community.
First sworn as a police officer by then Police Chief Steve Hoggard in Ahoskie, Barmer began his service in law enforcement in 1992. In the twenty-nine years since then, Barmer has served in Ahoskie, Murfreesboro, Aulander and with the Vidant Company. Such is the typical life of a police officer; almost any officer seen on one force one day might be seen on another another day or even that same day/night, just a different shift.
Barmer emphasizes the mutual support the various agencies give each other, with the Bertie Sheriff’s Department assisting the Hertford County Sheriff’s Department or Windsor PD assisting Aulander PD. Likewise, such support extends beyond the borders of these two counties to Northampton or Gates or Chowan and even across the state line with Southampton County, Va. often assisting local folks.
And that path extends both ways.
Aulander Town Commissioner Jeannette Tinkham immediately noted of Barmer, “He does an outstanding job cooperating with surrounding law enforcement agencies to provide mutual aid in surrounding counties and municipalities.
“Always exhibiting professionalism, he maintains a rigorous program of certification and training for himself and any other officer in the program,” according to Tinkham.
Ever mindful of public safety, “he continues to build our police force by recruiting and hiring additional qualified officers, allowing for more hours of coverage and protection for our citizens.”
To do so, “he is constantly seeking grants and opportunities to acquire additional funding for the department.”
Currently, the force consists of the Chief and seven others — Tyler Burden, Eddie Hoggard, Jessie Mizelle, Brian Knowles, Ricky Morris, William Barmer and Carl Conner, all dedicated to the concept of service.
Born in Ahoskie on September 13, 1966, Barmer has spent almost his entire life in the region, leaving only for military service. It’s his home, and he wants to give back to it. He’s been doing so in one form or another, working at least two jobs at a time since the day he turned 16 when he began working for Little Mint and Bell Brothers in Windsor.
Barmer credits Hoggard, Mike Williams and Scott Outlaw with sparking his interest in law enforcement.
When Barmer was working for Ahoskie Body Shop, he met them and became interested in the work they were doing. While working full-time with Ahoskie Body, he commuted to Beaufort Community College for night classes. The men became friends, and Barmer credits and thanks Hoggard and Williams for mentoring him and helping him become the officer he is today.
In addition to his work in law enforcement, he served with the National Guard, with stints in Windsor, Lenoir and Rocky Mount. At the time of his retirement, after twenty-years service, he was assigned to the Edenton National Guard Unit.
He has also served as a volunteer firefighter with both Ahoskie and Aulander fire departments and currently, along with his sons, coaches a baseball team in Aulander that includes his grandsons, Dylan, 13, and Austin, 9.
Aulander Mayor Larry Drew notes that Barmer has actively supported the Aulander Youth League for the past fifteen years.
Talking with Barmer, one immediately realizes his enthusiasm for his job, what Tinkham calls “his passion for public safety.”
He notes highlights, such as rescuing a child from a burning home in Aulander or transporting an infant to the hospital after a drive-by shooting at the intersection of N.C. 561 and N.C. 11, in both cases saving the lives.
He says he loves the work, and it is obvious he does. Once told, “If you ever wake up without the desire to get out there, it’s time to get out,” he says that’s never happened to him, and he cannot imagine doing anything else — in spite of the fact that he “gets out there” 75-80 hours per week.
Noting that law enforcement can be very hard on families, especially spouses, he credits Sheree, his wife of twenty-seven years, with the support he has needed to be the successful officer he is.
As a dispatcher for many years with the Bertie and Hertford County sheriffs’ departments, she understands what the job entails. Calling her “his rock,” he says he realizes her importance to him and to his work every day.
Describing Aulander as a tight-knit community with good police-community relations, Barmer emphasizes that the job of law enforcement is always to serve and protect. He is there for the citizens, and they know they can always call on him. In fact, he freely gives his cell phone number to any and all.
When Marcina Thomas, Manager of Family Dollar in Aulander, was asked for her impression of Barmer, she immediately noted that she has his cell phone number with instructions to call whenever she needs him, and she said he always responds.
“He is here when we need him,” she said. She describes Barmer as “an all-around good guy.”
In a time when “it’s not easy being blue,” Barmer has found the secret to good community-police relations.
According to long-time Aulander resident, Dr. W. J. “Bubba” Peele, “the most successful relationship between police and the community is the one in which the town policeman gets to know the citizens, young and old alike, and builds up mutual respect.
“This is the real strength of Chief Jimmy Barmer,” he said. “He takes pride in the responsibility of safe-guarding our citizens. He knows hundreds of us by name. He is interested not only in police-related business, but also in the daily activities and special events in the community. He is known to be a good neighbor. Just recently Jimmy saw me outside in our backyard wrestling with a problem. He stopped, got out of his police car, and spent some valuable time assisting me.”
In that way, according to Mayor Drew, “the town and surrounding communities have definitely benefited from Jimmy’s making himself available to help whenever a need arises.”
His patrolling and policing have led him to meet nearly everyone in Aulander and have made it one of the safest communities in the area with one of the lowest crime rates.”
Both Commissioner Tinkham and Mayor Drew echo Peele’s sentiment, noting that Barmer is involved in many community activities. Drew cites Barmer’s participation in the Aulander Elementary School Career Day and programs at Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library as well as his avid support of the Aulander Peanut Festival, Christmas Parade, and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Tinkham states, “Chief Barmer takes pride in being a part of the community of Aulander. The Town Council and citizens are proud to call Jimmy Barmer Chief of Police.”
Mayor Drew adds, “We are blessed to have Jimmy serving our town.”
Peele further adds, “We value him not only as our law enforcement officer, but also as our friend.”
Not only does Barmer see the citizens as friends, but to him, they are family.
So, when asked, “Who’s the hero in your family?” all can answer “Chief Barmer.”
Sarah Davis can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.