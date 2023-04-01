Frances Bazemore

Frances Bazemore plans to hand over the leadership of the Windsor Farmers Market this year.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

Phones lit up across Bertie County last week as Windsor Farmer’s Market Manager Francis Bazemore announced to friends through a text message she was leaving her farmers market post, and passing the torch to Brian Reynolds.

Bazemore has been a driving force in the Windsor Market’s success and also serves as President of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.

