...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph,
becoming northwest this evening. Winds may briefly gust to as
high as 50 mph late this afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Frances Bazemore plans to hand over the leadership of the Windsor Farmers Market this year.
Phones lit up across Bertie County last week as Windsor Farmer’s Market Manager Francis Bazemore announced to friends through a text message she was leaving her farmers market post, and passing the torch to Brian Reynolds.
Bazemore has been a driving force in the Windsor Market’s success and also serves as President of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.
“Building leadership capacity with the dedicated participants helps to continue community service activities by Good Shepherd Food Pantry,” Bazemore said.
She went on to say the torch has been passed to Reynolds and that he has her full support. From the amount of responses her text received, Bazemore will be missed.
Bazemore leaves the market in good hands that have been in their share of dirt.
Reynolds is the Bertie High School Agricultural teacher and is well-versed in Agribusiness Horticulture.
Born and raised in Greensboro, Reynolds cut his agricultural teeth mowing lawns on Saturdays.
“My father saw how much money I was making and thought it would be a good business to go into. So, around 1985 Reynolds Yard Services was created. By 1988, we had expanded the business where we were mowing 25 yards per week,” Reynolds said.
After graduating from North Carolina A&T in the fall of 1992, Reynolds went to work at New Garden Landscaping & Nursery and eventually returned to A&T as a greenhouse manager.
It was there he began assisting the horticulture professor in teaching lab classes, which was a sign of things to come.
With a master’s degree in hand, Reynolds began his teaching career in 2012 at North Forsyth High School before coming to Bertie County to first teach at the Early College, and now at the Bertie High School.
Reynolds is excited about his new position and is exploring ways to implement seminars and demonstrations on various agricultural topics that the community can enjoy.
While currently there isn’t an agricultural-retail program, Reynolds does have a student or two who may be interested in working at the market and of course, Reynolds is in search of vendors for the weekly gathering.
“We are always in need of vendors for the farmers market. Whether they come in and set up a booth or become a supplier for produce to be sold, the need is always there,” explained the horticulturalist.
Reynolds realizes there are more to vegetables and gardening than just the farmer’s market.
“If the community can be shown that raising vegetables, and maybe a chicken or two, could actually save them money in the long run on their grocery bill, it may be a way to get them to start small and grow it will take a minimum amount of time to see results.”
Reynolds also has a vision for the future of the market.
“Currently, the facility is serving our purposes, but I see a time in the future where we will need to upgrade the building that we are in. I see a time in the future where we will be in an enclosed facility and enough space to have 20-25 booths for vendors. I also see a time where we will be open on the weekends from Easter to Thanksgiving. Somehow, some way I know we will get there. We just need to take it one step at a time,” said Reynolds.
The Windsor Farmer’s Market opening dates will be announced in April.