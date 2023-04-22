...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
Volunteers will be needed to help keep up Bertie Beach.
Anyone still having dreams of becoming a lifeguard who thought that boat left the dock long ago, there is still a chance to work the beach. Bertie Beach to be exact.
The county’s shining project, Bertie Beach, also known as ‘Tall Glass of Water,’ (TGOW) is scheduled to be open in time for the Statewide Year of the Trail celebration.
Although hunting is prohibited on the property, the hunt is on for volunteers to man the project in varying capacities.
TGOW Consultant Robin Payne outlined the next steps for Bertie Beach at Monday’s Bertie County Commissioners work session.
Currently, there are numerous areas volunteers can assist with the TGOW project at Bertie Beach. Campsite guides, trail maintenance, gatehouse workers and other volunteer positions are currently open. The county is also looking for students interested in volunteering over the summer, along with retirees who have availability.
There are also paid positions that will become open as the project gets closer to opening. The goal is to have Phase One of the project near completion by the time the Statewide Year of the Trail Celebration begins in July.
The two-mile trail will be completed and is featured on the state’s trail guide. When the project is completed, the trail will be seven miles long.
Chowan University Biology student Scotty Lander has been working with the project for the past 18 months and has been tracking trail habitat, water quality and is also creating interpretive signage that will be presented along the trail.
A highlight of the meeting was the presentation of “A Day in the Life.”
“Okay. The day has come and before you, we’ve outlined a day in the life. It’s what we’re looking at when phase one is complete,” Payne told commissioners. “We’re looking at kayak rentals, tracking the kayaks, taking payments, registration of guests, scheduling, locking up kayaks and campsites. We have eight primitive campsites and these activities are assuming that an online reservation system is in place.”
Payne has reviewed a number of different reservation systems and suggested using the Roanoke River Partners system.
“They have an existing online reservation system for their kayaking platforms along the Roanoke River,” Payne said. “It’s a couple dollars more for Roanoke River Partners, but what they offer beyond what these nationwide online reservation systems offer is important.
“They have a person that picks up the phone and that person is in Bertie County, and that person can answer a question for anybody who’s coming in to reserve a campsite, which we thought was helpful,”suggested Payne.
Another major concern Payne addressed was the lack of water and the increase in fire danger due to dryness in the area along with campfires. The county is working on a plan to bring water to the site complete with hydrants and “all the bells and whistles.” However, that is not within the opening timeframe and Payne’s concerns regarding fire are high.
In the meantime, the county is working alleviate any hazards. They are considering a trolley with a large water container and have also discussed keeping two five gallon containers of water at each campsite.
The campsites each have a fire ring, cemented into the ground with a two foot river rock perimeter around the outside. There are also rules for no bonfires or other fires outside of the campsite fire rings.
As the opening of Bertie Beach gets closer, the county is reaching out to FFA, 4-H members and retiree volunteers.