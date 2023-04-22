Bertie Beach Volunteers

Volunteers will be needed to help keep up Bertie Beach.

 Contributed Photo

Anyone still having dreams of becoming a lifeguard who thought that boat left the dock long ago, there is still a chance to work the beach. Bertie Beach to be exact.

The county’s shining project, Bertie Beach, also known as ‘Tall Glass of Water,’ (TGOW) is scheduled to be open in time for the Statewide Year of the Trail celebration.

