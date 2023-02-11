Many of Bertie County’s most important and prominent reminders of its proud Black History can be found within the 26 African American Churches that grace the county and serve as beacons of hope and security.
Each of these houses of worship were featured in The St. Luke’s Guide to African American Churches in Bertie County.
Proudly, each of the churches featured in the book still stands tall today, welcoming worshippers while maintaining positivity as the foundation of the communities they serve.
Having been established between 1866 and 1910, these houses of God are the oldest organizations in the county serving as its heartbeat. The pages within the book attest to the fact.
Dr. Benjamin Speller, Dean and Professor at the School of Library and Information Sciences, North Carolina Central University, was the Project Director and Editor of the book and Le Rae Umfleet wrote the church descriptions, transporting the reader from the page to the 1866 services under The Gospel Oak.
Originally published by the Black Experience Committee at Historic Hope Plantation, the work was sponsored by the St. Luke’s Credit Union to emphasize the important role these churches hold in both family and community life. St. Luke’s Credit Union, chartered in 1944, was one of only three Black-owned North Carolina credit unions and was the supporting catalyst for many successful Black-owned Bertie enterprises.
The guide highlights the primary reasons for the birth of the African American church, the role the church has in the education, political and economic betterment of the community. The role of the church as described in the book, is also to direct all of its resources on removing the dysfunctional elements in the community.
The oldest churches in the county, Mt. Olive Baptist Church near Lewiston Woodville and the Peterson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Merry Hill, were both established in 1866. The Indian Woods Missionary Baptist Church purchased its chapel and land in 1877, however, the congregation began meeting under The Gospel Oak immediately following emancipation in 1866. An illustration of The Gospel Oak graces the book’s cover.
“The big oak tree on the cover of this guide is the most talked about landmark of the Albemarle District of North Carolina. The old tree is commonly called ‘The Gospel Oak.’ The tree received its name from the fact that after the Civil War newly emancipated African Americans held church service for many years under its wide-spreading boughs. As early as 1712, this oak tree was notable for its size and was the meeting place for the community. The area under the tree is large enough to seat easily two hundred persons,” explained Umfleet.
Unfortunately, in 2011, as a result of Hurricane Irene, The Gospel Oak was destroyed. The tree stood at the beginning of Indian Woods Road near the Outlaw House, historically known as Liberty Hall. Sprigs from that tree were planted on the Indian Woods church grounds and a new Gospel Oak continues to grow there.
While the guide is a tribute to the founders of the churches and those families that have kept the institutions strong, it also touches on the influence geography has on the economic, social and political development of the county.
The guide is a step back in time, a journey through African American religious history across Bertie County. However, it’s the St. Luke’s Credit Union history that has deep roots in the families whose names are etched in granite in these historic churchyards.
From its humble beginnings out of necessity in 1944., St. Luke’s began as a club of neighboring businessmen needing to create a source of capital, St. Luke’s became a vital community institution.
Charles Lee Sutton remembers the credit union in a 2017 documentary produced by Self Help Marketing Officer, Anthony Scott.
“The original story was some of the farmers in the neighborhood needed to secure monies to get fertilizer and stuff and they were denied by traditional banks. This is the way I heard the story. And then a group of them decided to do something together so they could help one another,” Sutton said. “They got gentlemen from different neighborhoods and they got together and formed a club and once the club was organized they transferred it over to the credit union. And they were chartered here, in 1944.
“My parents were one of the original chartered members,” he continued. “My mother was very interested in her children saving a penny so she put us in the credit union right away. Well, what happened was I was a seed selling man, a little boy running around the community selling seeds for gardening and fruit trees and whatever. So I had that little dime coming in. So I would run up to the credit union and put it in.”
St. Luke’s reach was wide and played a pivotal role in the community and churches it served.
Ironically, while the churches in the St. Luke’s Guide continue to welcome worshippers, St. Luke’s Credit Union faced the challenges of many financial institutions and became part of the Self Help Credit Union system.
The African American community has played a significant role in religious life in Bertie County from its beginnings. Religion appealed to slaves as a means of socializing, maintaining their cultural identity, and coping with their enslavement long before the Civil War. Black community life has been centered in the churches throughout history. Bertie County is no different.
Church organizations back then and continuing today focus on promoting individual character and economic progress outside of the Black churches. This serves as an inspiration for artisans, businessmen and professionals to identify and work together to form important businesses and sources of employment.
Historically, one of the Black church’s most significant roles since its inception has been the development of civic leadership in the community. Its successes in that light have never been more apparent than in Bertie County today.
The St. Luke’s Guide to Historic African American Churches in Bertie County is a must-read. It outlines and defines the passion that is so apparent throughout the county. The book It is currently available at Historic Hope Plantation and is also available online at bit.ly/3RgOvU2