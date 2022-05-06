WINDSOR - Bertie County Health Department partnering with Albemarle Regional Health Department announces its clinic schedule for April.

Clinics are held at Bertie County Health Department – 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.

Hours at the Bertie County Health Department are from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bertie County Health Department has extended hours on second and forth Monday evenings until 7 p.m.

Clinics set for this month and next include:

Friday, May 6

Bertie: General

Monday, May 9

Bertie: Primary Care PM, General, WIC

Tuesday, May 10

Bertie: Child Health AM, General, WIC DEPO PM

Wednesday, May 11

Bertie: General

Thursday, May 12

Bertie: General, WIC, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 13

Bertie: General

Monday, May 16

Bertie: General, WIC, Primary Care AM, New Prenatal PM

Tuesday, May 17

Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM

Wednesday, May 18

Bertie: General, WIC

Thursday, May 19

Bertie: Adult Health AM, General

Friday, May 20

Bertie: General

Monday, May 23

Bertie: Primary Care, General

Tuesday, May 24

Bertie: General, WIC, Child Health PM, DEPO AM

Wednesday, May 25

Bertie: General, WIC

Thursday, May 26

Bertie: General, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 27

Bertie: General

Monday, May 30

Holiday

Tuesday, May 31

Bertie: General

