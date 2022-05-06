Bertie Co. Health Dept slates clinics May 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WINDSOR - Bertie County Health Department partnering with Albemarle Regional Health Department announces its clinic schedule for April.Clinics are held at Bertie County Health Department – 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.Hours at the Bertie County Health Department are from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.Bertie County Health Department has extended hours on second and forth Monday evenings until 7 p.m.Clinics set for this month and next include:Friday, May 6Bertie: GeneralMonday, May 9Bertie: Primary Care PM, General, WICTuesday, May 10Bertie: Child Health AM, General, WIC DEPO PMWednesday, May 11Bertie: GeneralThursday, May 12Bertie: General, WIC, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PMFriday, May 13Bertie: GeneralMonday, May 16Bertie: General, WIC, Primary Care AM, New Prenatal PMTuesday, May 17Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AMWednesday, May 18Bertie: General, WICThursday, May 19Bertie: Adult Health AM, GeneralFriday, May 20Bertie: GeneralMonday, May 23Bertie: Primary Care, GeneralTuesday, May 24Bertie: General, WIC, Child Health PM, DEPO AMWednesday, May 25Bertie: General, WICThursday, May 26Bertie: General, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PMFriday, May 27Bertie: GeneralMonday, May 30HolidayTuesday, May 31Bertie: General Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesBaker makes presence known at CIUSweet chubby hands…Lost Colony Festival held in WindsorN.C. Congressional District 1 candidate Q&ABrown receives life sentenceTrouble at our universities...Restroom art, or not...Huskies spoil Senior Night for BertieNursing program unites MCC, RCCCSamuel Thurston Pritchard Images