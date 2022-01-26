WINDSOR - It was a winter wonderland.
Snow lovers finally got their chance to enjoy some snow after a winter storm brought rain, ice and snow to Bertie County and a large portion of the state this past weekend.
The Winter storm that brought a Winter Storm Watch to Bertie County by the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., began with rain, ice and a few snow flurries with little to no accumulation on Thursday night.
Another round came through the area Friday night into Saturday morning and brought approximately five to seven inches of snow throughout the county.
Bertie County Emergency Management Director Mitch Cooper, alerted citizens to be prepared for the storm and possible power outages.
Cooper urged citizens to be prepared for the expected winter precipitation with needed essentials to shelter in place and have back up accommodations planned if needed as Bertie County did not have any plans to open shelters unless absolutely necessary due to the increased active COVID-19 cases throughout the county.
Bertie County has a limited number of power outages as a result of the storm. All outages were quickly resolved.
All Bertie County Schools, both public and private, were closed on Friday for preparation of the storm. On Monday, Bertie County Public Schools were closed. Bethel Assembly Christian Academy and Lawrence Academy operated on a two-hour delay due to the possibility of black ice on the roads from overnight below freezing temperatures.
Hofler Avenue, also known as Hofler Hill, was barricaded to motor vehicles and was opened for sledding. This has been a local tradition for many years.
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol District Six, which covers Bertie County, there were no major incidents or fatalities in the county as a result of the snowy conditions.
Bertie County possibly may have another chance for winter precipitation on Friday through Saturday morning. Although it is too early to be specific.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., there is a potential that a coastal storm could bring accumulating snow to the area again.
Forecast confidence is low, but meteorologists are monitoring the upcoming storm.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.