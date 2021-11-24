Christmas events are happening soon all over the county.
As we near the wonderful Christmas Holiday we are also kicking off the Christmas event season for the towns around Bertie County.
The annual Hoggard Christmas Wonderland Lights will be lit starting at 5 p.m. on Friday Nov. 26. Find time to bring the family out to view this wonderful display of Christmas lights this year as this year may be the last year the Hoggard brothers display the lights, music and decorations.
The Christmas light schedule this year will be from Nov. 26 to Jan. 1. They will be lit from 5 – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 – 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. They have a display of lights every year and it is for a great cause. The Hoggard brothers began this tradition after the passing of a daughter and a niece. This year will be the 26th year that they have set up the Wonderland of Light and they have grown every year since the first year that they began displaying them.
Askewville will be hosting the first Christmas event of the season, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Askewville Community Building.
Askewville’s Tree lighting ceremony will be held the night of Nov. 29, they will also be presenting Candy Cane lane along with Santa making his grand appearance that night.
Santa will be in the Community Building where the children can go in and the parents take their picture with Santa and their child.
Windsor is having their Christmas Parade again this year!
Bring the family out at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 for the parade in Windsor. The parade line up will begin at the Bertie Campus of Martin Community College and come down Granville Street proceeding to King Street making a left turn onto York Street and end near Liverman Park and Mini Zoo.
If anybody would like to be entered into the parade as a float or anything else, contact Lewis Hoggard at the Windsor Chamber of Commerce at 252-794-4277.
Don’t miss out on Aulander’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Aulander will be hosting their tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Aulander Community Building.
Don’t miss out on the Christmas Vendor Event being held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the old Bertie High School Gym. Attend the event and shop local to buy some Christmas presents for the family. There will be several different vendors there with a variety of different items to be purchased. Also, Santa and Grinch will be there and available for pictures to be taken.
The annual Christmas Open House at Hope Plantation will be held from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Hope Plantation. The Hope Plantation Mansion along with the King Bazemore House will be decorated for Christmas with period decorations.
There will be live holiday music, refreshments and horse wagon/carriage rides. There will also be performers in period costumes that will be dancing and playing games of the era.
Bertie County Arts Council is having their Holiday Bazaar and Open House from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 and the Arts Council building. They will be having Christmas music, carriage rides and light refreshments. They will also be hosting a special guest which is local author Donna Campbell Smith with her latest book, My Neighbors From the Woods. Come out and enjoy the event of unique holiday shopping and warm community fellowship.
Carriage rides around the town of Windsor are going to be hosted again this year. They will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. starting Dec. 14 –16. Come out and enjoy a peaceful carriage ride through Windsor with the family.
