Bertie County farmers, large and small, along with backyard and master gardeners are familiar with N.C. Extension Director Billy Barrow and the Bertie County Extension Team he leads.
However, the benefits the county reaps from Barrow and his team are often overlooked by those who have less affiliation with dirt.
The Bertie County Commissioners got an overview of the extension service and what benefits the group provides at their work session meeting last week.
According to Barrow, 159 growers reported improving knowledge, attitude and skills, last year, 249 pesticide applicators received continuing education credit and 135 growers adopted best management systems.
Four peanut maturity clinics attributed to increased peanut crop profits by $346,000.
Yearly, Barrow holds Peanut Maturity Clinic calculating an estimated maturity date in relation to the seasons daily temperature, precipitation and other climate related factors. Those calculations have increased yield and profits.
Extension agents are also focused on community health and offer health and diet suggestions to county residents. Last year, 281 youngsters increased their fruit and vegetable consumption. Over 160 youth increased their physical activity and 22 adults improved their diets.
Over 1,500 people participated in local food and Snap Ed, while others learned safe food handling techniques, better financial management and others expanded vegetable production and garden activity.
A highlight of the Extension’s previous year’s accomplishments was the first NE North Carolina Niche Ag Conference. The conference was held at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco last November and included a full day of speakers, exhibits and education. Keynote speaker Ron Simmons, owner of Master Blend Family Farms, was a main attraction.
More recently, Extension Family and Consumer Science Agent Elizabeth Baker hosted the Steps to Health Program at Askewville and Colerain pre-school. Steps to Health is North Carolina State University’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) Program.
Barrow also announced 4-H Summer School is starting.
This is also the first countywide 4-H Summer School and the extension has a full schedule of events available to children in the county.
The courses include Healthy Cooking Camp. The activity teaches children ages nine to 12 years old how to cook healthy recipes and find easy ways to begin living a healthy lifestyle. The class is limited to 13 students and includes an hour of physical activity each day.
Another event, sure to be popular is the Roanoke River Wildlife Day on June 20 for children ages 5-12 years old.
The most popular event is the N.C. Extension Swimming Camp scheduled for July 10 — July 14 for children 9 to 12 years old. The cost of the class is $10.
There will also be other swimming events. Learn to Swim will be a summer camp for the youth ages 9-12. The kids will be transported to a local pool in the area and the students will participate in sessions allowing classroom style lessons and swimming development in the pool under the guidance of a certified lifeguard and swimming instructor.
Aside from swimming, cooking and healthy eating, the N.C. Extension Summer School schedule offers a wide variety of learning activities for Bertie County children.
According to Barrow, agents have been diligently working to get the word out to teachers and parents about the Summer School program.
“We’ve got plenty of interest in the program and the kids will get sign up sheets. We’ve got parents calling saying ‘my kids need community service, so we have interest in getting the program back,” he said.
The full schedule of Summer Camp events and registration information can be found on the NC Extension Facebook Page.
The commissioners thanked Barrow and the N.C. Extension team for the terrific work they perform for the county.