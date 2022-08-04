Bertie County Health Dept. clinics scheduled Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINDSOR - Bertie County Health Department partnering with Albemarle Regional Health Department announces its clinic schedule for April.Clinics are held at Bertie County Health Department – 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.Hours at the Bertie County Health Department are from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.Bertie County Health Department has extended hours on second and forth Monday evenings until 7 p.m.Clinics slated for August:Thursday, Aug. 4Bertie: General, WICFriday, Aug. 5Bertie: GeneralMonday, Aug. 8Bertie: Primary Care, General, WICTuesday, Aug. 9Bertie: Child Health AM, General, WICWednesday, Aug. 10Bertie: GeneralThursday, Aug. 11Bertie: General, WIC, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PMFriday, Aug. 12Bertie: GeneralMonday, Aug. 15Bertie: General, WIC, Primary Care AM, New Prenatal PMTuesday, Aug. 16Bertie: General, WICWednesday, Aug. 17Bertie: General, WICThursday, Aug. 18Bertie: Adult Health AM, GeneralFriday, Aug. 19Bertie: GeneralMonday, Aug. 22Bertie: Primary Care, GeneralTuesday, Aug. 23Bertie: General, WIC, Child Health PMWednesday, Aug. 24Bertie: General, WICThursday, Aug. 25Bertie: General, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PMFriday, Aug. 26Bertie: GeneralMonday, Aug. 29Bertie: GeneralTuesday, Aug. 30Bertie: GeneralWednesday, Aug. 31Bertie: General Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesDestination Bertie needs input, suggestions and helpPeele named Bertie Elections DirectorMatthews welcomed to Bertie High SchoolUSDA Rural Development head meets with local leadersECU Health Bertie Hospital is nationally recognized for stroke careCollege students design their own furniture from IKEA ‘parts’...DHHS findings suggest Bertie DSS director acted unlawfully (copy)Troy Weems ToddDr. Wayne Page AttkissonGodfrey is new NC Extension Agent ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.