Lawrence Academy:
Annette Askew’s second grade class
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope the reindeer are healthy. For Christmas I would like cowboy boots, Rc car, and 4-wheeler.
Love, Mark Copeland Jr.
Dear Santa,
I hope you make it to all the houses. I hope you are not sick. For Christmas I would like a lego crane truk, R.C. car grave digger, and a Nerf gun. I am going to leave you some cookies and milk. I am even going to leave your reindeer some carrots.
Love, Lincoln Krahenbill
Dear Santa,
I will leave some cookies for you. I hope the reindeer are ready. I hope you have a good Christmas. I hope the elves are good. I want a snow globe and legos.
Love Brinkley Evans
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claws? I hope the reindeer are ready to fly. For Christmas, I would like some fake nails, white cowboy boots, new droms, and new clothes. I left some coockies for you with milk and some carrots for the redeer.
Love, Reed Britt
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great flight on Christmas. I hope everyone is on the nice list. I would like a bike.
Love, J.C. Perry
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are ok this year. You really bring the joy to Christmas. I hope the reindeer and elves are being good this year. I hope you have a good Chistmas too. For Chistmas I want a barbie camper and to have a good chistmas by spending time with my family.
Love, Libba Hicks
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are ready for Chistmas. This month I want 7 dolls, 12 mini-brands and fake make-up. I will leave milk and Santa cookies for you.
Love, Evie Forehand
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you/re doing okay and the reindeer are careful and don’t let your sleigh get caught in lights. Please eat the cookies and milk I leave for you. For Christmas, I would like soft pepper mints. A starbucks gift card and air force ones shoes.
Love, Avery Rawls
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you have a good trip. Make sure to tell the reindeer I said hi. For Christmas I would like some sunglasses, boey boots, and a ball gum, and surprises.
Love, Cecelia Haigler
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope the reindeer are ready to fly. For Christmas I would like some slime, soggy doggy, and pink, purple, and blue Air force ones.
Love, Ellison Hughes
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a good trip. I want a nerf gun sniper, and some army guys, and some slides. I won’t forget to put cookes and milk out for you and some carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Harris Brower
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I will make cookies for you. Chr Christmas, I want a lava lamp, mini bran and a play kitchen. Make sure to leave something for my sister bird.
Love, Andi Oday
Dear Santa,
I hope you make it to town before christmas. I hope you make all the toys before christmas. I hope the reindeer are ready to fly. I would like a girls radio and an electric scooter and tampa bay shoes.
Love, Winfoil
Sue Hewitt’s second grade class
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope Rudolph is ready to fly. I would like a fish, a led fishing rod, and a fish light. I will leave cookies and milk on the fireplace and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Reagan Leggett
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you bring Rudolph to glide your sleigh on Christmas Eve. I would like for you to being me a hover board, books, and a lego set. I will leave cookies and milk on the fireplace and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Molly Harrell
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. For Christmas I would like some Barbies, Barbies’ clothes, and LOL’s. I will leave you some cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Emmie Styons
Dear Santa Claus,
How are the reindeer? I would like for you to bring me a 3 D Virtual Reality headset, a black lab puppy, and a remote control camo boat. I will leave you cookies and cocoa on the fireplace.
Love, Grier Rivenbark
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? I’ll leave you cookies and carrots on the fireplace. I would like for you to bring me a fish light, Nerf bullets, a 4-wheeler and a remote control boat.
Love, George Perry
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer at the North Pole? How are you and Mrs. Claus? I would like you to bring me a skate board, a four wheeler and a Santa leo please. I will leave you cookies and cocoa on the fireplace.
Love, Harper Kohne
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are ready for Christmas? I would like for you to brig me Mimi brands, a water bottle, and a foot ball. I will leave cookies and milk for you on the counter.
Love, Kaitlyn Clubb
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I would like for you to bring me orbeez, legos, and jaws 4 for Christmas. I will leave cookies and milk on the coffee table for you.
Love, Emily Brown
Dear Santa,
How are you and Elf doing? Are you ready for Christmas? Thank you for sending Lin and Snow-Flake. Please bring me some LOL’s, any game, and legos. How is Rudolph doing? Is he good? I will leave you hot cocoa because you must be cold in the snow. I will leave you cookies and Rudolph some carrots. I hope the reindeer are ready.
Love, Sadie Lyons
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope Rudolph is ready for Christmas. I would like for you to bring me a 4 wheeler, pokemon video game, and fingerpaint. I will leave cookies and milk on the table and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Aiden Williams
Dear Santa,
I hope you are ready for Christmas. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. I would like Robux cards, Vbuck, an Playstation cards.
Love, Jase Sanderlin
Dear Santa,
Where is Rudolph? I am going to save my elf. I hope you make it on time. I will take good care of Jingles. I would like dinosaurs that move, a cabinet for my tractors. I would like Chase Elliott Shirt too.
Love, Lane Barnes
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope yo are ready for the trip. I would like you to bring me a hover board, earrings, and a Polly Pocket. I will leave carrots and milk for you.
Love, Jordan Walker