WINDSOR - Bertie County Health Department partnering with Albemarle Regional Health Department announces its clinic schedule.
Clinics are held at Bertie County Health Department – 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.
Hours at the Bertie County Health Department are from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bertie County Health Department has extended hours on second and forth Monday evenings until 7 p.m.
Clinics set for this month and next include:
Thursday, Dec. 30
Bertie: General
Friday, Dec. 31
Holiday
Monday, Jan. 3
Bertie: General, WIC, Primary Care AM, New Prenatal PM
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Bertie: General
Thursday, Jan. 6
Bertie: General, WIC
Friday, Jan. 7
Bertie: General
Monday, Jan. 10
Bertie: Primary Care, General, WIC
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Bertie: Child Health AM, General, WIC, DEPO PM
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Bertie: General
Thursday, Jan. 13
Bertie: General, WIC, Immunizations 5:00 –7:00 PM
Friday, Jan. 14
Bertie: General
Monday, Jan. 17
Holiday
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Bertie: General, WIC
Thursday, Jan. 20
Bertie: Adult Health AM, General
Friday, Jan. 21
Bertie: General
Monday, Jan. 24
Bertie: Primary Care All Day, General
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Bertie: General, WIC, Child Health PM, DEPO AM
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Bertie: General, WIC
Thursday, Jan. 27
Bertie: General, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Friday, Jan. 28
Bertie: General
Monday, Jan. 31
Bertie: General