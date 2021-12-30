WINDSOR - Bertie County Health Department partnering with Albemarle Regional Health Department announces its clinic schedule.

Clinics are held at Bertie County Health Department – 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.

Hours at the Bertie County Health Department are from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bertie County Health Department has extended hours on second and forth Monday evenings until 7 p.m.

Clinics set for this month and next include:

Thursday, Dec. 30

Bertie: General

Friday, Dec. 31

Holiday

Monday, Jan. 3

Bertie: General, WIC, Primary Care AM, New Prenatal PM

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Bertie: General

Thursday, Jan. 6

Bertie: General, WIC

Friday, Jan. 7

Bertie: General

Monday, Jan. 10

Bertie: Primary Care, General, WIC

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Bertie: Child Health AM, General, WIC, DEPO PM

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Bertie: General

Thursday, Jan. 13

Bertie: General, WIC, Immunizations 5:00 –7:00 PM

Friday, Jan. 14

Bertie: General

Monday, Jan. 17

Holiday

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Bertie: General, WIC

Thursday, Jan. 20

Bertie: Adult Health AM, General

Friday, Jan. 21

Bertie: General

Monday, Jan. 24

Bertie: Primary Care All Day, General

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Bertie: General, WIC, Child Health PM, DEPO AM

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Bertie: General, WIC

Thursday, Jan. 27

Bertie: General, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, Jan. 28

Bertie: General

Monday, Jan. 31

Bertie: General

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.