WINDSOR - Bertie County Health Department partnering with Albemarle Regional Health Department announces its clinic schedule for April.

Clinics are held at Bertie County Health Department – 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.

Hours at the Bertie County Health Department are from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bertie County Health Department has extended hours on second and forth Monday evenings until 7 p.m.

Clinics slated for the rest of July include:

Friday, July 1

Bertie: General

Monday, July 4

Holiday

Tuesday, July 5

Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM

Wednesday, July 6

Bertie: General

Thursday, July 7

Bertie: General, WIC

Friday, July 8

Bertie: General

Monday, July 11

Bertie: Primary Care, General, WIC

Tuesday, July 12

Bertie: Child Health AM, General, WIC, DEPO PM

Wednesday, July 13

Bertie: General

Thursday, July 14

Bertie: General, WIC, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, July 15

Bertie: General

Monday, July 18

Bertie: General, WIC, Primary Care AM, New Prenatal PM

Tuesday, July 19

Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM

Wednesday, July 20

Bertie: General, WIC

Thursday, July 21

Bertie: Adult Health AM, General

Friday, July 22

Bertie: General

Monday, July 25

Bertie: Primary Care, General

Tuesday, July 26

Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM, Child Health PM

Wednesday, July 27

Bertie: General, WIC

Thursday, July 28

Bertie: General, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, July 29

Bertie: General

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.