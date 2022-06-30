Bertie Health Dept. slates clinics Jun 30, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINDSOR - Bertie County Health Department partnering with Albemarle Regional Health Department announces its clinic schedule for April.Clinics are held at Bertie County Health Department – 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.Hours at the Bertie County Health Department are from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.Bertie County Health Department has extended hours on second and forth Monday evenings until 7 p.m.Clinics slated for the rest of July include:Friday, July 1Bertie: GeneralMonday, July 4HolidayTuesday, July 5Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AMWednesday, July 6Bertie: GeneralThursday, July 7Bertie: General, WICFriday, July 8Bertie: GeneralMonday, July 11Bertie: Primary Care, General, WICTuesday, July 12Bertie: Child Health AM, General, WIC, DEPO PMWednesday, July 13Bertie: GeneralThursday, July 14Bertie: General, WIC, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PMFriday, July 15Bertie: GeneralMonday, July 18Bertie: General, WIC, Primary Care AM, New Prenatal PMTuesday, July 19Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AMWednesday, July 20Bertie: General, WICThursday, July 21Bertie: Adult Health AM, GeneralFriday, July 22Bertie: GeneralMonday, July 25Bertie: Primary Care, GeneralTuesday, July 26Bertie: General, WIC, DEPO AM, Child Health PMWednesday, July 27Bertie: General, WICThursday, July 28Bertie: General, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PMFriday, July 29Bertie: General Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWindsor man has been missing since June 18Four charged with murderDrive-by shooting investigated in Lewiston WoodvilleWestern Bertie operation nets 41Hughes ready to begin new chapterWindsor observes Juneteenth celebrationHyde County fire affecting regionFire scorches nearly 100 acresBertie Commissioners approve budgetFirework show set for Sunday ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.