The board of advisors of the Bertie-Hertford Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the local community in Bertie and Hertford counties and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund. Grants typically range from $500 to $1000.
Applications are available beginning March 12. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is April 13 at noon.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Bertie-Hertford Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“We are honored to offer grants to the wonderful nonprofits serving our local community,” said Penny Rose, board president. “We know our community is stronger because of these organizations and we’re grateful to support them.”
For further information, contact Anne Sorhagen, NCCF program officer, at asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org or 910-202-6727 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the Bertie-Hertford Community Foundation
The Bertie-Hertford Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The BHCF was founded in 1999 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership – all for the benefit of Bertie and Hertford counties.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $184 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $290 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.