WINDSOR - Registration is open for participants to sign up to run in the Bertie Spectacular 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk.
The Spectacular, which is the only fundraising event of the year for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry, is slated for Oct. 28.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 2:41 am
“The race committee is planning to hold this year’s 14th annual Spectacular as an in-person event in the hopes that we can share this event with more people in our community. A big shout out to all of the runners and walkers who have supported this important fund-raiser for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry in the past and will into the future,” said race director Joe Huff.
To sign up visit www.runtheeast.com or mail the entry form and payment to Bertie Spectacular 5K PO Box 895, Windsor, NC 27983.
The entry form can be found on the Facebook page or by asking any of the volunteers.
On the www.runtheeast.com, website the entrant can click on the race calendar and then filter the page by the month, day or the race name. Entrants can also click at the top where it says Races and it will take them to the race calendar. They will need to scroll down to Saturday, Oct. 28.
Participants will be able to see the results of the race after it is over by clicking results on the main page and then scrolling down to Bertie Spectacular 5K & 1 Mile. Participants will then need to click view results on the right hand side.
Sponsors and friends of the Spectacular are being sought.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Bertie Spectacular 5K, PO Box 895, Windsor, NC 27983.
Both the race and jamboree will be located behind Windsor Town Hall between King and York streets.
The jamboree will feature music, food, crafts, carriage rides and a costume contest for both adults and children.
The Bertie Spectacular 5K Presented by Perdue Farms is a charity event to benefit the Good Shepherd Food Pantry of Bertie County, NC, Inc. Food security remains a problem in Bertie County.
The Good Shepherd Food Pantry works to relieve hunger, increase self-reliance and improve the quality of life for individuals, families, and children in Bertie County. All proceeds from the Bertie Spectacular 5K and 1-Mile Family Run/Walk stay in Bertie County.
For more information about the 5k race, 1 mile fun run walk and Jamboree visit The Good Shepherd’s Food Pantry’s Specktacular 5K Facebook page or call the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce at 252-794-4277.
Michelle Leicester can be reached at bertienews@ncweeklies.com
