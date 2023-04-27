Spectacular Sign up

Shadrack Keter — last year’s winning male runner and defending champion — finished with a time of 15 minutes flat. Those wishing to compete in this year’s race can sign up now.

 Lewis Hoggard/Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce

WINDSOR - Registration is open for participants to sign up to run in the Bertie Spectacular 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk.

The Spectacular, which is the only fundraising event of the year for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry, is slated for Oct. 28.

