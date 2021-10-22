The Beta Upsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) had much to celebrate at its first meeting of the 2021-2022 year on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Meeting in person for the first time in over 18 months, the group celebrated the 50th birthday of the Beta Upsilon chapter.
Chapter President Phyllis Broughton introduced and welcomed special guests, who included Beth Winstead, North Carolina DKG President; Dr. Teresa Cowan, Past President of the North Carolina DKG; Dr. Tobey Worthington, Region 1 Director; and Raylyn Bunch of Hertford County, recipient of the Nell Rae-Eva White Educational Scholarship for 2020-2021.
Dr. Worthington led the group in a devotion honoring the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. She related her personal remembrances of being in a classroom teaching 15-year-olds on that tragic day and trying to help her students comprehend what was happening.
The group further remembered the day by singing “My Country ‘tis of Thee.”
The Chapter was honored to have four new members inducted in a ceremony led by Mona Boyd and Jan Wagner. New inductees are Krystal Lee Most, media specialist at Riverside High School in Williamston; Mary Timorthy Pharr, an exceptional children’s teacher at Hertford County High School; Cherie J. Taylor, a retired Martin County librarian and teacher; and Adrienne Modlin Whitaker, a counselor at Williamston Primary School.
State President Winstead presented an informative program entitled “A Brief Look at the DKG Purposes.”
Several members were recognized for their achievements during the past year:
Dr. Phyllis Broughton and Dr. Kaye Dotson presented members with copies of their recent publication The Leadership Legacy of Beta Upsilon Presidents 1970 – 2021;
Dr. Broughton and Sarah Davis received Chapter Achievement Award certificates;
- Taylor Moore Cutler (not present) was recognized for receiving the first state DKG award for Beginning Teacher of the Year;
- Dr. Kaye Dotson received a certificate for her nomination for the Founder’s Award;
- Sarah Davis was honored as a Golden Key Award nominee;
- Dr. Phyllis Broughton was announced the Region 1 winner of the Rising Star Award; and
Mona Boyd received a DKG tote bag and a certificate of appreciation for serving as coordinator of the 50th celebration.
Boyd began the celebration by recognizing past presidents for their leadership.
Edith Warren was honored as a charter member and was presented a 50-year pin.
Former state representative Warren has held many positions in DKG as well as in education and has always kept Beta Upsilon members updated on upcoming legislation.
Warren was also honored with a donation to the North Carolina DKG Education Fund from Beta Upsilon.
Boyd recognized Fran Everton, Sue Fairless, and Julia Credle (not present) as charter members. Everton shared that the fellowship with fellow members that she has enjoyed over the years has meant so much to her. Fairless recalled being a part of many “firsts” such as the newsletter “Chit Chat” and the Nell-Rae-Eva White scholarship.
Boyd updated members on some of the 50-year history of Beta Upsilon and displayed scrapbooks showing many chapter highlights through the years.
Pat Nelson spoke in remembrance of deceased members and shared that “teachers are nurturers.”
The 50th birthday celebration concluded with members and guests enjoying a delicious lunch and birthday cake.