The NC DKG Convention was held April 29 – May 1, 2022, in Asheville.
The convention was an opportunity to celebrate “Linking the Past, Present, and Future.” It was the first time the convention was held face-to-face since the Covid pandemic. For the past two years, the convention has met virtually.
The convention was held at the Crowne Plaza Resort with Rebecca “Becky” Sadowski, DKG International President, as the keynote speaker. Beth Winstead, NC DKG President, presided over the meetings.
There were 201 members attending with 46 members attending for the first time. Attending from Beta Upsilon Chapter were the following members: Phyllis Broughton, Jan Wagner, Tracey Reason, Kaye Dotson and Pat Nelson.
Friday, April 29, was Awards Night.
Beta Upsilon was recognized for the following awards:
-Communications Award for Region 1 — Beta Upsilon
-Golden Key Award for Region 1 — Sarah Davis
-Rising Star Award for Region 1- Tracey Reason
-Chapter Achievement Award — “Superior” — Beta Upsilon
-Presidential Chapter Achievement Award — Phyllis Broughton. There were five NC DKG Chapter presidents selected for this award.
-NC Society of Historians Award to NC DKG — The Leadership Legacy of Chapter Presidents authored by Kaye Dotson and Phyllis Broughton was one of three historical documents presented to NC DKG by the NC Society of Historians.
-Phyllis Broughton was elected for a four-year term on the Board of Directors for the NC DKG Educational Foundation.
-Penny Cowan was remembered as part of the Memorial Service on Sunday, May 1.
Saturday, April 30, Workshop Presenters:
-Dr. Kaye Dotson presented Children and Play: The Value of Traditional Childhood Games. Breakout Session 1.
-Dr. Phyllis Broughton presented Connecting and Engaging Different Generations in Chapter Membership. Breakout Session 1.
-Dr. Phyllis Broughton and Dr. Xi Lin presented Generation Gaps in Teaching and Learning. Facilitator: Jan Wagner. Session 2.
-Dr. Phyllis Broughton facilitated a workshop on Chapter Leadership Development as part of NC DKG Leadership Development Committee. Session 3.
Region 1 is the host for the 2023 NC DKG Convention. The event will be at the Holiday Inn, Greenville, April 28-30, 2023. Phyllis Broughton is the convention chair. Kaye Dotson, Region 1 Director, and chapter members will be involved in the planning process. Pat Nelson, Jan Wagner, Tracey Reason, and Kaye Dotson provided an entertaining skit welcoming members to Greenville for the convention followed by an invitation by Phyllis Broughton.
The Beta Upsilon members represent Bertie, Gates, Hertford, Martin, Tyrrell and Washington counties.