PLYMOUTH - With a welcomed feeling of spring in the air, 21 Beta Upsilon members and two guests gathered for the final 2022-2023 meeting on April 1, in Plymouth.

Washington County member Christi Rogerson inspired those present with thoughts on “The Teachable Spirit” (Cherry, Cleere, Be Still 90 Devotions for the Hopeful Heart, DaySpring, 2019) during which she reminded them that “We are forever students in this game called ‘Life’” and she encouraged them to “Keep hope in your heart.”

