A feeling of spring was definitely in the air as the Beta Upsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) held its final meeting of the 2021-2022 year at the Heritage House in Windsor on Saturday, April 2.
Bertie County members had beautifully decorated the meeting room with Easter baskets, azaleas and dogwood flowers which were displayed on bright table covers. Chapter President Dr. Phyllis Broughton welcomed 25 members and 1 guest.
Sue Fairless presented a thoughtful devotion on the value of friendship. She found inspiration for her thoughts from North Carolina author Lynne Hinton’s novels The Friendship Cake and The View from Here.
Fairless noted that friends offer companionship and protection and can help one through hard times as well as rejoice with one in good times. She further stated that “good friends know you and still like you.”
Based on Hinton’s “Real Friendship Cake” poem, Fairless concluded that “friendship is one cake you can have and eat it, too.”
Jan Wagner continued the feeling of spring by leading the group in a get-better-acquainted activity based on a rose, thorn, and bud. The “Rose” represented something positive that had happened last week.
The “Thorn” was something that a person might need help with. The “Bud” was something one is looking forward to. Members had time to share their thoughts with those at their tables and then to share with the group.
Mona Boyd and Jan Wagner presided over the installation of officers who will serve for the 2022-2024 term. They are as follows: Phyllis Broughton, President; Jan Wagner, First Vice President; Tracey Reason, Second Vice President; Sarah Davis, Secretary; Danyel White, Treasurer; and Mona Boyd, Parliamentarian.
Lois Toler recognized members with birthdays in April, May and June.
Cathryn Reddick recognized Caroline Grace Reason as the recipient of the 2022-2023 Nell Rae-Eva White Grant-In-Aid Scholarship. Caroline is a junior elementary education major at East Carolina University (ECU). This is the 27th year that the scholarship has been awarded by Beta Upsilon in honor of first president Nell Rae and first treasurer Eva White.
Several members, including Amy Barsanti, Dr. Phyllis Broughton, Sarah Davis, Dr. Kaye Dotson, Robin Lloyd, Krystal Most, Tracey Reason, Barbara Toti and Jan Wagner were recognized for their various recent publications, presentations, or honors received.
Sarah Davis presented an informative program in which she shared some of the valuable lessons she learned as a teacher during the months that schools, students and educators had to make many adjustments in normal teaching and learning practices because of Covid-19.
Charter Beta Upsilon member Edith Warren announced that ECU’s Joyner Library has received and digitized some of her personal and professional papers as well as a book that she prepared as a DKG Founder’s Day award nominee.
Beta Upsilon will be represented at the state convention in Asheville in late April by Mona Boyd, Phyllis Broughton, Kaye Dotson, Fannie Howell, Pat Nelson, Tracey Reason and Jan Wagner.
Beta Upsilon members (representing Bertie, Gates, Hertford, Martin, Tyrell and Washington Counties) look forward to meeting in September to begin their work for the 2022-2023 year.