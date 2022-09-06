The Bertie Arts Council is hosting a gala reception at their King Street location from 5:30-7:30 p.m. p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The event will mark the opening of a solo exhibit by Dion Burroughs.
“Dion Burroughs is passionate about his artwork and sharing it with others. He is very excited to be having this show,” said Bertie Arts Council Secretary Rebecca Jinnette.
Burroughs was born and raised in Martin County, and began drawing and painting at age of fifteen. Through his high school years he attended the summer program at the Martin Luther King Center in Williamston, learning much from high school teachers Carolyn Ashley, Cyndi Herman and Kathy McKee.
Burroughs experimented with pen and ink, appliqued felt and paint. The artist has displayed his work in nearly 31 solo exhibitions and many juried and invitational art exhibits in neighboring counties, earning first place awards for some of his artworks.
Burrough’s quilt entitled "The Scary Scarecrow" is displayed in the First South Bank's Permanent Collection. Several of his paintings have been chosen for the N.C. Community College Art Exhibit.
Works by the artist can be seen in collections at First South Bank in Washington; at Williamston Primary School in Williamston; Pitt Community College in Greenville along with the Cashie Medical Center in Windsor.
"My art is a journey of self-discovery and self-expression. It is the process by which I choose to explore many different styles of art even experimenting at creating those styles of art,” said Burroughs. “My favorite styles and subjects are: Religious Art, Black Art, Fine Art and Traditional or Folk Art.
“I am intrigued by my ancestral roots of freedom and what has been internally deemed worthy of remembering,” reflected Burroughs. “It’s truly possible to revisit my ancestral roots in African American past when the information stored has been distilled by time, dreams, love, bravery and fear. My memories are a source of pain, healing, poverty and freedom. My memories are what I tap into when I'm creating my works of art.”
The Bertie County Arts Council (BCAC) was incorporated in 1987 and began as the dream of a small group of residents who were dedicated to bringing the arts to Bertie County. Their hope was to encourage, not only the appreciation of arts in this rural area, but also to provide a public facility where artists would have a venue to showcase their artistry.
Various meeting places were used over a 10-year period before the town of Windsor offered to assist in bringing the goal to fruition.
The Council’s current location at 124 South King Street was abandoned by the occupant after the 1999 flood and was deemed too expensive to renovate. However, as one of the oldest buildings in town, still boasting tin ceilings and hardwood floors, town officials decided it was too valuable to remain vacant without restoration.
The town of Windsor acquired the building and negotiated a long term lease with the Bertie Arts Council. Bertie County Arts Council boar members, artists and the council members helped raise the money for the restoration. The gallery official opened it doors in 2003 in the David Overton Building.
For more information on the Bertie Arts Council contact (252) 794-9402 or email: bertiearts@gmail.com. The Bertie Arts Council Gallery, 124 King St. in Windsor is open to Monday through Friday 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.
The Burroughs show will be displayed through Oct. 20.
There will also be a corresponding virtual show posted to the website www.bertiearts.com. Drinks and light hors d'oeuvres will be served.