The whole town is talking.
And they are talking about ‘The Talk of the Town,’ the Greater Wynns Grove Community Development Center’s Harvest Festival, held last Saturday at the Greater Wynns Grove Baptist Church.
Hundreds of residents, visitors, automotive aficionados, motorcycle enthusiasts, Bingo lovers and friends of fried chicken, along with church and community members gathered to celebrate this season’s harvest.
The church’s acreage was covered with entertainment, food, games, prizes, rides and all around fun.
The level of excitement soared once presumptive Bertie County Sheriff-elect Tyrone Ruffin sounded the siren and began leading ‘The Only One of its Kind’ parade of 14 Big Rigs around the grounds. Motorcycles, some classic, others still showroom shiny and three-wheelers followed, before an assortment of Corvettes, defining decades of style and Mustangs, convertibles, fastbacks and hardtops followed suit. Custom restored classics representing ages of memories mingled throughout the line of mobile trophies.
For some, front row seats were under the Bingo tent where the sun was shaded, but the numbers were sizzling. Mary Wilkins, Eve Mitchell, Jamilah Chapman, Penny Bond and Johnnie Brown arrived early to secure winning seats at the table.
Eddie Gilliard marched in the parade with the ‘Lifeline at 6 a.m.’ Prayerworks group.
“This is a wonderful event. A wonderful day. We are blessed and very lucky. This is beautiful,” Gilliard said, pointing to the infield full of vendors and game tents.
While the temperature had cooled from the previous weeks, the sun was warm enough to keep lemonade top of mind when a lemonade stand came into sight.
“I just finished setting up and I am already busy,” said Lora Hinton. “It’s going to be a great day.”
While Hinton’s Lemonade was a hit, the smoked turkey leg tent, complete with triple blenders to handle the frozen drink needs of the crowd and smoked turkey legs, large enough to hit a baseball across the church parking lot, highlighted the afternoon.
Victoria Moody, Kenya Ingram, Pasaonce Ingram, Morgan Moody and Braylon Council positioned themselves at the frozen drink counter just before opening, enjoying the best seats in the tented house.
The Harvest Festival has been sponsored by the Greater Wynns Grove Community Development Center for more than two decades.
“We have been holding this festival for 24 years and every year it gets bigger,” said event coordinator Brenda Cale-Chamblee.
“We haven’t been able to hold it for the past two years because of COVID and we were concerned about the turnout, but we had a great fair. I would say between 350 - 400 people showed up,” Cale-Chamblee added.
The committee was proud of the event.
“Our committee of about four people organize the event every year. This year we gave away fried chicken, hot dogs and french fries,” Cale-Chamblee said. “If you were hungry and wanted to eat, the food was free.
“We fed anyone who wanted to eat. It was a beautiful day. I want to thank everyone who helped. Especially the volunteers. Now we are on to next year,” said closed.