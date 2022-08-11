WINDSOR - It could be a story straight out of an Antique Roadshow episode.
The threadbare and somewhat faded 48-star American flag with gold fringe had been hanging in the back room at the Charity Lodge No. 5, Masonic Lodge at 125 King St. in Windsor for years. However, its provenance is a mystery, according to lodge member and former Master, Butch Hassell.
“We had the flag hanging on a wall in a back room of the lodge and realized it was a 48-star flag. Well, the 48-star flag was first flown in 1912. I thought that was something that the lodge still had one,” said Hassell.
Harry S. Truman saluted a 48 star flag when he was the President of the United States. The number of stars on the American flag first grew to 48 in1912, with the addition of New Mexico and Arizona.
“We wanted to keep that flag, so a bunch of lodge members decided to have it framed. We called a friend in Ahoskie; he came down and carefully took it and did a great job of framing it,” Hassell said.
While most flags flying represent America’s 50 states, it is perfectly okay to use a flag with 48 stars, or any other “official” flag of the United States, during its progression to today. It is preferable to fly the current flag, but not disrespectful or out of code to fly any of our country’s official flags.
The 48-star flag of 1912 served as the second longest flying flag at 47 years. The 50-star flag has served 62 years to date, with the addition of Alaska and Hawaii to statehood in 1959.
Currently over 65 percent of the population was born after the 50 star flag began to fly.
“We thought it would be nice to display the flag at the lodge, so we hung it in the main lodge room. It’s a pretty big piece, with the frame and all. We don’t know how we are going to do it, but we would like to be able to take the flag to the schools. A lot kids don’t know about the 48-star flag or it’s history, and this would be a chance for them to see it,”
Windsor’s Masonic Lodge has been a community staple for decades. In 1774, the Masonic lodge was born in Windsor, Chartered as Royal Edmond Lodge, IV. It was renamed Charity Lodge in 1842. They have maintained their building in downtown Windsor since 1843. It is one of the oldest continuous masonic lodges in the North Carolina. Currently, the Lodge has 29 members and is always looking to increase its membership.