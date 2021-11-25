WINDSOR - Celebrating Christmas back in time.
Historic Hope House will host its annual Christmas Open House from 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Hope House Plantation, c. 1803, the restored home of former North Carolina Governor David Stone, will be decorated in time era décor.
Committees and members of Historic Hope Foundation use live greenery and floral arrangements to decorate each room of the mansion.
Guests can tour the home of Gov. Stone, and guides will be available to answer any questions and talk about the history of the house.
On the top floor, just outside the formal dining room, live Christmas music will be played, and there will be a cooking demonstration in the kitchen.
Hope House is an example of Federal and Georgian architecture. The home was restored and opened to the public in 1972. The mansion is furnished with an extensive collection of original time era furnishings, including original books from Gov. Stone’s library.
The King-Bazemore House, c. 1763, will also be decorated in time-era Christmas décor.
The house will be open for visitors and a guide will be available to answer any questions and explain the history of the house.
The King-Bazemore House is one of the few remaining examples in North Carolina of mid-18th century “hall and parlor” design.
The home and outdoor kitchen have been restored and furnished based on the 1778 inventory of owner, William King.
Inside the J.J. Monk Harrington Convention Center there will also be activities to enjoy.
There will be live holiday music, cookies and hot apple cider.
Current exhibits will be on display and the gift shop will be open.
Horse and carriage rides will be available from house to house for guests.
The event is free, but donations are appreciated.
For more information, call 252-794-3140.