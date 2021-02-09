Church announcements are published each week in the Bertie Ledger-Advance. The deadline to submit news items for this listing is 5 p.m. each Monday. Submissions may be emailed to twhite@ncweeklies.com.
Feb. 13
Giveaway program
WINDSOR – There will be a free giveaway from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 13 at The Potter’s House Baptist Church on U.S. near White Oak Road. The giveaway includes clothing, shoes, dishes and other items. Also, there will be free cokes and sandwiches, as well as time to fellowship. The church is accepting clothes, shoes, dishes, toys, bicycles, chairs and other items to give away at this time.
Feb. 14
Guest speaker
AHOSKIE – The Rev. Kevin L. Henry of Greensboro will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
The services will be live on Facebook at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Ahoskie. To listen by telephone call 1-701-802-5324 and enter the code: 298177. Those who wish to may also park near the church and listen on 102.1 FM.
The Interim Pastor, the Rev. James Campbell, and congregation invite the public to participate.
On-Going
Worship Services Canceled
WINDSOR – Siloam Baptist Church has canceled all services until further notice due to the upswing in COVID-19 cases throughout Bertie County.
Two Inside Services
ASKEWVILLE – Askewville Assembly of God is having two services each Sunday morning.
Services are at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m. between them. The church provides a speaker for the parking lot, and is also utilizing Facebook Live. Sunday and Wednesday night services are online. The church is also having devotions daily at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each Monday through Saturday. For more information, call the church at 252-794-4034.
Inside & Outside Service
ROXOBEL – Sandy Branch Missionary Baptist Church is holding a Drive Thru Service in the church sanctuary and parking lot at 10 a.m. Sunday Morning. The church is also doing Facebook Live for its services. When in the parking lot turn the radio to 98.1 or roll down the car windows.
Evening Prayer Online
ROXOBEL – St. Mark Episcopal Church is holding Evening Prayer services at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday. Services are on the church’s Facebook page.
Outside Services
WINDSOR – St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church will hold services at the outdoor altar at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Online services are also available on the church’s Facebook page.
Various Options
AHOSKIE – Carpenter’s Shop International Church is meeting at 10 a.m. each Sunday in the sanctuary while following strict social distancing guidelines.
Services can also be streamed from Facebook or the church website (www.csicministries.com).
Women’s Ministry
WINDSOR – The Women’s Ministry meets from 6-8 p.m. on the second Friday of each month at Cedar Landing Missionary Baptist Church.
The meetings include fun activities, free food, door prizes and lots of love.