Church announcements are published each week in the Bertie Ledger-Advance. The deadline to submit news items for this listing is 5 p.m. each Monday. Submissions may be emailed to twhite@ncweeklies.com.
On-Going
Worship Services Canceled
WINDSOR – Siloam Baptist Church has canceled all services until futher notice due to the upswing in COVID-19 cases throughout Bertie County.
Two Inside Services
ASKEWVILLE – Askewville Assembly of God is having two services each Sunday morning.
Services are at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m. between them.
The church provides a speaker for the parking lot, and is also utilizing Facebook Live.
Sunday and Wednesday night services are online.
The church is also having devotions daily at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each Monday through Saturday.
For more information, call the church at 252-794-4034.
Inside & Outside Service
ROXOBEL – Sandy Branch Missionary Baptist Church is holding a Drive Thru Service in the church sanctuary and parking lot at 10 a.m. Sunday Morning.
The church is also doing Facebook Live for its services.
When in the parking lot turn the radio to 98.1 or roll down the car windows.
Evening Prayer Online
ROXOBEL – St. Mark Episcopal Church is holding Evening Prayer services at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday.
Services are on the church’s Facebook page.
Outside Services
WINDSOR – St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church will hold services at the outdoor altar at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Online services are also available on the church’s Facebook page.
Park and Praise
AHOSKIE - Park and Praise will be held at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
Those wishing to participate in services can do so by going to the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Ahoskie Facebook page.
Listeners may also call 1-701-802-5324 and enter access code 298177 to listen.
Various Options
AHOSKIE – Carpenter’s Shop International Church is meeting at 10 a.m. each Sunday in the sanctuary while following strict social distancing guidelines.
Services can also be streamed from Facebook or the church website (www.csicministries.com).
Women’s Ministry
WINDSOR – The Women’s Ministry meets from 6-8 p.m. on the second Friday of each month at Cedar Landing Missionary Baptist Church.
The meetings include fun activities, free food, door prizes and lots of love.