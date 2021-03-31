Church announcements are published each week in the Bertie Ledger-Advance. The deadline to submit news items for this listing is 5 p.m. each Monday. Submissions may be emailed to twhite@ncweeklies.com.
April 2
Carry the Cross
WINDSOR – Carry the Cross, an interdenominational community event, will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 2 starting at the Bertie County Courthouse.
The event will proceed down Granville Street to the Livermon Park and Mini-Zoo and on to the Windsor Utility building.
The Rev. H. Roger Kiker will deliver a brief message and Richard Simmons will play special music.
A van will be available for those who can’t walk the distance.
For more information, contact Chris Surgeon (252) 325-0049 or Dr. Jeff Russell and (252) 340-3272.
April 4
Resurrection Celebration
ROSS – A continental/sausage breakfast will be served at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, April 4 at Ross Baptist Church.
The breakfast will be followed at 10 a.m. by a Resurrection Celebration Service.
Special music is planned by the preschool and children’s choirs, the youth and the worship team.
The pastor, Dr. Jeff Russell, will share a dramatic presentation message followed by the Ordinance of the Lord’s Supper.
The church is located at 1020 Bull Hill Rd. in the Ross/Todd’s Cross community of Windsor.
Resurrection Sunday Drive-In Worship
POWELLSVILLE – First Baptist Missionary Church of Powellsville and City of Praise Fellowship will hold a Joint Resurrection Sunday Drive-in Worship Experience on the grounds of the former C.G. White school.
There will be worship with tag-team preaching by Pastor Terrence Boothe and Dr. Akeem Walker.
In addition, there will be COVID-19 testing, giveaways and all youth will receive goody bags.
Special Speaker
AHOSKIE – The Rev. Daitwan Hardy will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 4 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Services will be live on Facebook at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Ahoskie. Patrons may also call 1-701-802-5324 and enter the code 298177 to listen.
The Interim Pastor, the Rev. James Campbell, and congregation invite the public to attend.
April 10
Giveaway program
WINDSOR – There will be a free giveaway from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 10 at The Potter’s House Baptist Church on U.S. 13 near White Oak Road.
The giveaway includes clothing, shoes, dishes and other items. Also, there will be free cokes and sandwiches, as well as time to fellowship.
The church is accepting clothes, shoes, dishes, toys, bicycles, chairs and other items to give away at this time.
On-Going
Virtual Worship
POWELLSVILLE – Virtual Worship is held at 9 a.m. each Sunday at First Baptist Missionary Church of Powellsville.
Worship occurs via Facebook, but parishioners can listen at 252-592-6266.
All services are virtual until further notice.
Pastor Akeem Z. Walker invites the public to join them.
Worship Services Canceled
WINDSOR – Siloam Baptist Church has canceled all services until further notice due to the upswing in COVID-19 cases throughout Bertie County.
Two Inside Services
ASKEWVILLE – Askewville Assembly of God is having two services each Sunday morning.
Services are at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m. between them. The church provides a speaker for the parking lot, and is also utilizing Facebook Live. Sunday and Wednesday night services are online. The church is also having devotions daily at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each Monday through Saturday. For more information, call the church at 252-794-4034.
Inside & Outside Service
ROXOBEL – Sandy Branch Missionary Baptist Church is holding a Drive Thru Service in the church sanctuary and parking lot at 10 a.m. Sunday Morning. The church is also doing Facebook Live for its services. When in the parking lot turn the radio to 98.1 or roll down the car windows.
Evening Prayer Online
ROXOBEL – St. Mark Episcopal Church is holding Evening Prayer services at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday. Services are on the church’s Facebook page.
Outside Services
WINDSOR – St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church will hold services at the outdoor altar at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Online services are also available on the church’s Facebook page.
Various Options
AHOSKIE – Carpenter’s Shop International Church is meeting at 10 a.m. each Sunday in the sanctuary while following strict social distancing guidelines.
Services can also be streamed from Facebook or the church website (www.csicministries.com).
Women’s Ministry
WINDSOR – The Women’s Ministry meets from 6-8 p.m. on the second Friday of each month at Cedar Landing Missionary Baptist Church.
The meetings include fun activities, free food, door prizes and lots of love.