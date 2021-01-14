On December 12, 2020 Holly Springs United Methodist Church, Vernon United Methodist Church and All God’s Children United Methodist Church gathered at the Place of Possibilities.
The churches came together to spread Christmas Joy to the Morning Road Tornado Victims.
Peak United Methodist Church also helped and supported the families. The families were given a turkey and a Christmas Feast, toys for the children and a hot meal.
All the volunteers were happy to give their love, prayers, support and time to the families.
A drive-thru was created to make sure the COVID-19 guidelines were followed.