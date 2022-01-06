WINDSOR – On the rise.
The COVID-19 positive case count is beginning to increase throughout the health district after a month of stable, low numbers.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) provided an update on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in addition to the weekly surveillance report showing the updated information on vaccines, active cases, fatalities and facility outbreaks.
The report includes Bertie County, and seven other counties, which are part of ARHS, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
This update will serve as the weekly update. There was no update given on Friday, Dec. 31 due to the New Year holiday. The next release will be on Friday, Jan. 7.
According to the report, there have been 2,656 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Bertie County, with 2,562 of those cases considered recovered. There were 39 active COVID-19 cases reported.
Sadly, there have been 55 deaths due to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Albemarle Regional Health Services did not report any COVID-19 related deaths in the district on the report.
The Bertie County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard has not been updated since before school was dismissed for the Christmas break.
There are currently five active long-term care facility outbreaks in the region. None of these outbreaks are in Bertie County.
Accordius in Gates, which is in Gates County, has reported 11 resident and five staff member COVID-19 positive cases, and Elizabeth City Health and Rehab has reported 13 staff members and 33 residents have tested positive. There have been five deaths associated with the outbreak.
Albemarle Regional Jail has reported six inmates have tested positive. Albemarle Landing has reported two residents with COVID-19.
Chowan Rivers has reported 13 staff members and 33 residents with COVID-19.
There have been 5,766 first dose vaccinations and 5,568 second dose vaccinations administered in the county. There have been 1,004 booster doses administered.
ARHS is continuing to ask the community citizens to be mindful of practicing preventative and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Betts asks citizens to remember the following precautions:
• avoid close contact with people who are sick;
• avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth;
• stay home when sick;
• cover mouth or sneeze in a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;
• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipe;
• wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty;
• practice social distancing, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid unnecessary travel, avoid handshakes, hugs and other close contact;
• wear a cloth face coving in public; and
• get vaccinated.
According to Betts, COVID-19 testing is still available by appointments at the local health departments across the region. Tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic.
To schedule an appointment, call the closest health department directly.
ARHS is collaborating with OptumServe to provide additional, no cost COVID-19 testing sites in Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties. Testing is typically available from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 1 – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Times and days my change, so citizens should call or check the website prior to going to the site.
ARHS is continuing to accept vaccine appointments for first and second Moderna and Pfizer, along with Johnson and Johnson, at each of the local health departments. Appointments will be available to residents of the eight county region who are five years old and older.
The Bertie County Health Department is located at 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-5322.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.