WINDSOR - The COVID-19 positive case count is beginning to increase throughout the health district.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) provided an update on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in addition to the weekly surveillance report showing the updated information on vaccines, active cases, fatalities and facility outbreaks. The report includes Bertie County, and seven other counties, which are part of ARHS, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
This update will serve as the weekly update. There will be no update given on Friday, Dec. 24 due to the Christmas holiday. The next release will be on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services is reporting that the Omicron variant has been detected in a lab confirmed test in Chowan County.
While every lab confirmed case is typed to determine the particular virus strain a sampling is done of all cases submitted in order to determine what strains are currently circulating.
“We are currently seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and the country. With the identification of the Omicron variant in the ARHS region, we are reminded that our efforts to stay safe and healthy are crucial,” said Albemarle Regional Health Services Health Director R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA.
“While we do not want to cause any additional alarm or panic, it is important to remember we can take the necessary steps to protect our ourselves and loved ones. The Omicron variant is two to three times as contagious as the Delta variant, making it four to six times more contagious as the original COVID-19 virus. Vaccinations including booster doses remain the most important factor in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and death,” he continued.
According to the report, there have been 2,625 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Bertie County, with 2,534 of those cases considered recovered. There were 36 active COVID-19 cases reported.
Sadly, there have been 55 deaths due to the virus. Bertie County had one new reported death in the last week. The individual was over the age of 65. This fatality was not associated with a long-term care facility outbreak.
Aside from the Bertie County death, Hertford County reported one new death related to COVID-19. The individual was over the age of 65. This death was not affiliated with a long-term care facility outbreak.
According to the Bertie County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 134 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the district since school started on Monday, Aug. 23.
Last week (Dec. 13 – 17), there were four reported COVID-19 cases.
Two cases were ported at both Bertie Middle School and Bertie High School.
Bertie County Schools does not separate the numbers of cases into staff and student categories. They also do not list how many students are on active quarantine.
There are currently two active long-term care facility outbreaks in the region. None of these outbreaks are in Bertie County.
The Citadel in Elizabeth City has reported three staff member COVID-19 positive cases, and Elizabeth City Health and Rehab has reported 13 staff members and 33 residents have tested positive. There have been five deaths associated with the outbreak.
There have been 5,763 first dose vaccinations and 5,567 second dose vaccinations administered in the county. There have been 986 booster doses administered.
ARHS is continuing to ask the community citizens to be mindful of practicing preventative and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Betts asks citizens to remember the following precautions:
• avoid close contact with people who are sick;
• avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth;
• stay home when sick;
• cover mouth or sneeze in a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;
• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipe;
• wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty;
• practice social distancing, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid unnecessary travel, avoid handshakes, hugs and other close contact;
• wear a cloth face coving in public; and
• get vaccinated.
According to Betts, COVID-19 testing is still available by appointments at the local health departments across the region. Tests will be completed through a curbside screening clinic.
To schedule an appointment, call the closest health department directly.
ARHS is collaborating with OptumServe to provide additional, no cost COVID-19 testing sites in Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties. Testing is typically available from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and 1 – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Times and days my change, so citizens should call or check the website prior to going to the site.
ARHS is continuing to accept vaccine appointments for first and second Moderna and Pfizer, along with Johnson and Johnson, at each of the local health departments. Appointments will be available to residents of the eight county region who are five years old and older.
The Bertie County Health Department is located at 102 Rhodes Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-5322.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.