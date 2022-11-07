Merry Hill wire artist and clay sculptor Jana Marie Smith has a fondness for what she calls, ‘critters.’

And she should hold her "critters” dear, they have attracted over 45,000 followers on TikTok, her Etsy store has accumulated rave reviews over the past two years and her display is a favorite at local artisan shows in the area.

