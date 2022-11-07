...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Merry Hill artist Jana Marie Smith works on her craft.
Merry Hill wire artist and clay sculptor Jana Marie Smith has a fondness for what she calls, ‘critters.’
And she should hold her "critters” dear, they have attracted over 45,000 followers on TikTok, her Etsy store has accumulated rave reviews over the past two years and her display is a favorite at local artisan shows in the area.
“I always enjoyed creating as a kid. Whether it was for fairs, school projects or just making gifts for family, I loved being able to bring ideas in my head to life,” said the talented artist.
But this isn’t Smith’s first artistic coup. In 2018, she captured top honors at the Chowan County Fair for her Pine Comb Sculpture that won Best of Show.
Others also enjoy the self-taught artist’s creations. Her Etsy page is full of favorable reviews, even though she did not sell anything on the site until two years ago.
Smith only began producing pieces three years ago. She was inspired by wire artists from OxanaCrafts. The wire artist learned the basics of wire wrapping on YouTube.
Her inspiration for her Dragon sculptures come from Dragons and Beasties website featuring a plethora of clay critter pieces.
The Merry Hill resident uses Polymer Clay to craft her sculptures and a combination of precious gems and wire to create her jewelry.
“I craft what I love. From little dragons and animals, to jewelry from natural gems I am inspired daily," said Smith. “Sometimes I will just be doodling on paper and think, ‘that would be a perfect design for a pendant,’ or a sculpture and then I begin to create.”
Things of nature also inspire the artisan.
“Different kinds of flowers, the patterns on leaves and the colors of the woods help inspire me to create my next piece of jewelry or sculpture and I really prefer sculpting critters. It is much more time consuming than the wire pendants, but I feel a greater sense of reward from sculpting. Essentially taking something that was nothing and giving it character,” according to Smith.
With little knowledge of ceramics, Smith opted to use Polymer Clay to create the critter collection. The clay differs from ceramics as it fires in the oven at a much lower temperature than a kiln. A standard oven can be used to bake the clay.
Engaging with an audience is one of the critical techniques used to build a following on any site. Smith, engages her followers by asking for suggestions on what they would like to see her create.
“It’s a way for me to explore things I normally wouldn’t try to create,” said the TikTok celeb. “All of my work is made by hand which means it takes a lot of time and effort to produce. I like providing one-of-a-kind pieces that aren’t mass produced or made with a machine so every piece is unique”, she said.
JanaMarie Art pieces can be found on Facebook, TikTok, Etsy, Instagram and also at the Hertford Hub in Hertford, NC.