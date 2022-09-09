Anyone who has spent any time on the Bertie County side of the Chowan River, wouldn’t be surprised if the woman Slalom Skiing down the middle of the Chowan was Lucy Daniels.
And if one happened to see a woman swimming from the banks of Bertie County to the middle of the Chowan River Channel, that too, could be Lucy Daniels.
Unfortunately, residents have to wait until next year, when the Bertie County resident turns the age of the North Carolina Rural Interstate speed limit, before they can look up at that small Ultralight overhead and think, ‘That could be Lucy Daniels.’
The pilot, proficient in float planes, with time in twin engines, previously flew her Quicksilver Ultralight above her beloved Chowan River, and is in the process of getting re-certified to be able to sit behind the controls again.
If Daniels’ avocation for the Chowan River and what flows above it aren’t enough, Daniels has spent her 47-year professional career nursing the ailing at hospitals in Edenton, Ahoskie, Windsor and Greenville.
She cherishes the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library as a Friend of the Library, while contributing as a board member at the Bertie County Arts Council. This season Daniels will be co-chairing the Armchair Traveler Series at the library.
“The series is a six-week program held every Monday night with speakers of local interest. The theme this year is Edenton Bay Highlights,” said Daniels. “We also were presented a statewide award-winning Harry Potter Extravaganza for three years. There are many great children and teen programs we sponsor and promote.”
And while Daniels’ splits her time between Bertie and Chowan counties, her love of Bertie County is most apparent.
“I grew up on the Cashie River on a farm. I only left Bertie County long enough to get an education. I have lived within sight, and then actually on, the river since 1976. I adore the Chowan River,” said Daniels, adding. “It, along with my Christian faith, family and friends feeds my soul.
“I went to nursing school when I was 17 and have loved it ever since. I am an RN with CEN [board certified Emergency Dept. Nurse). I spent my career in acute care nursing, supervising and teaching my cardiac care Heart Smart class I developed,” said Daniels.
She also served as a nurse liaison for EMS as a Mobile Intensive Care Nurse and as an EMT for four counties for 25 years which involved teaching, quality assurance and active ride alongs.
And while these vocations and avocations have in ways melded together - each supporting the other, the milestone Daniels is most proud of is the book she co-authored with her late husband, local radio broadcast icon Donald Upchurch.
‘In Pursuit of Dorothie, The Lost Colony Ship’ propels the reader along riverbeds flowing into the Sound and through the waves of challenges the Colonists faced in order to survive.
And while it highlights a history of struggles, the book outlines decades of research completed by Upchurch.
“Don truly spent 20 years researching and interviewing persons who knew about the 40 foot ship in Bennetts Creek. He read a vast collection of English history as told by the sailors, explorers and navigators. He gave many presentations, both locally and to historians and scientists in Raleigh,” said Daniels. “One historian told Don, the copper bottomed ship was not invented in the 1500's. Don said, ‘yes it was, because Sir Walter Raleigh invented it and his ships were used to come to America.”
Upchurch’s penchant for research and his numerous audio recordings and handwritten penciled notes enabled Daniels to write the book and fulfill her late husband’s mission of having the book published.
Today, the book proudly graces the book rack in a small gallery room at the Bertie Arts Council Gallery in Windsor. And just as the art on the walls of the gallery transcend visitors to other places, the pages of ‘Dorothie’ guide the reader on a journey of historic lore.
The 98-page read is “a compelling narrative where the reader is drawn into the mystery and held through the final paragraph, where the author expresses gratitude to the reader.” wrote librarian Sarah Davis, adding, “The gratitude should come from the reader to the authors, Daniels and Upchurch.”
Daniels had penned short stories before, but had never faced a project of this magnitude. Deciphering 20 years of audio notes was a monumental task in itself. Add the pencil notes and magnitude becomes daunting.
“I spent three years adding my own research and arranging the story in chronological order, eliminating about 30,000 of his words to tell a straight history-based story without radio proper repetitive conversation,” explained Daniels, who explains it best in the book’s dedication page.
“Don and I met as private pilots and members of the Civil Air Patrol,” she continued. “We shared a love of flying, history and eastern North Carolina’s amazing waterways and geography. It is with the utmost joy that I dedicate this epic story of adventure to my husband, Don.”
‘In Pursuit of Dorothie, The Lost Colony Ship’ is available at the Bertie County Arts Council at 124 South King St. in Windsor and from amazon.com.