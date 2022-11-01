BLACK MOUNTAIN - Hugh H. Davis, Director of Albemarle Regional Library, recently participated in the North Carolina Library Association Leadership Institute in Black Mountain.
Twenty-six librarians from throughout the state, representing public (or community), as well as school and academic libraries, attended the week-long session.
Davis was initially selected for the NCLA Leadership Institute in 2020, but the pandemic caused a delay in meeting, allowing for Davis to be part of the NCLA LI 2020+2 cohort.
Over the course of the week at YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly, the cohort met and explored concepts related to effective leadership, including emotional intelligence, self-awareness and its effects on peer influence, relationship-building, effective communication, how to evaluate and implement change and conflict resolution.
The institute in particular emphasized that leadership is not connected to a position or title, but instead involves character traits and a consideration of how work best benefits the organization. Davis is committed to helping ARL and, in turn, the four counties of this region.
Over the span of the next two years, the group will participate in other gatherings, including small group meetings, a summit in Iredell county in the spring and the NCLA bi-ennial meeting in Winston-Salem.
Selected for their leadership potential, participants are now tasked with designing projects for their libraries. Davis plans to focus on local history and culture to showcase in the seven branches of Albemarle Regional Library: Ahoskie Public Library, Bertie County Public Library in Windsor, Elizabeth Sewell Parker Memorial Library in Murfreesboro, Gates County Public Library, Hertford County Public Library in Winton, Northampton County Memorial Library in Jackson and Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library in Aulander.
Davis, who moved to Murfreesboro at age six, grew up learning about the area in school and through Junior Historians. He was delighted to learn of the Murfreesboro connection to Walter Reed and to know that the oldest commercial brick building in North Carolina is located only a few blocks from his home.
Though he could derive no pleasure from the fact, it was, nonetheless, interesting to learn of the Murfreesboro connection to the Yellow Rose of Texas or the author of The Bondswoman’s Narrative. Of interest and pleasure was learning the connection of R.L. Vann to Hertford County.
Whereas one immediately connects Walter Reed and Murfreesboro, Harrellsville also boasts a connection. Bertie County may claim settlers from the Roanoke Colony, but so may Gates County.
Northampton County is known not only for its people, but also its horses. Whether searching for information about an ancestor or a town namesake, the library is or certainly should be the place to find that information.
Recognizing that all four of the counties (Bertie, Hertford, Gates and Northampton) that comprise the Albemarle Regional Library are significant treasure troves, he wants to emphasize this local heritage in the libraries.
The first step will be to identify the materials already available in the respective collections. Then, it will be incumbent to search for other materials that may be available, perhaps in someone’s attic. Myriad methods of preservation may be used, including digitization.
Once a substantial body is known to be available, the system and the individual branches will be able to highlight these parts of their collection, making the public aware of their existence and importance. Programming should be an important element of this phase of the project.
Of course, it will be an on-going project, lasting far beyond the scope of the NCLA Leadership Institute because today’s current event is tomorrow’s history, but this conference has encouraged a look at yesterday.