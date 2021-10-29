Eastern North Carolina Living is on the streets, and the lifestyles magazine produced right here in Bertie County features “Heroes Among Us.”
The feature story from Bertie County introduces readers to Aulander Police Chief Jimmy Barmer. A longtime law enforcement leader in western Bertie County, Barmer is also featured on the cover of the September/October issue of the magazine.
“Always exhibiting professionalism, he maintains a rigorous program of certification and training for himself and any other officer in the program,” Aulander Commissioner Jeanette Tinkham said of Barmer.
Aulander resident Bubba Peele said Barmer is good for the town.
“This is the real strength of Chief Jimmy Barmer. He takes pride in the responsibility of safeguarding our citizens. He knows hundreds of us by name.”
Barmer also currently serves the Murfreesboro Police Department in Hertford County as a Lieutenant.
In addition to a story about Chief Barmer, residents of Bertie County can learn more about Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson, who answers the “Six Questions” in the latest edition of the magazine. Chief Jackson talks about how he came to be in law enforcement and what it’s like to be a chief of police at ‘home.’
Bertie County citizens will learn more about their neighbors as well.
Across the Roanoke River, the Martin County story features Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Cynthia Pointe, who felt a calling to dedicate herself to the Williamston community.
“My motto is: ‘Jesus went about doing good’ so we need to walk in His footsteps and do good for others,” she said.
Over in Northampton County, readers will learn about 911 Telecommunications Director Lakeisha Ransom. She says dispatchers are definitively first responders and believes they are important in emergencies.
“Without dialing us, you can’t get the fire department or rescue squad or the deputy or police officer,” she said. “It’s me who’s helping you with a choking or drowning child or whatever emergency you have — it’s us.”
Hertford County’s feature is on retired Ahoskie Police Chief Troy Fitzhugh and his lifetime of service.
Readers can also learn about Beaufort County teacher Susan Knox of Pungo Christian Academy, Gates County school volunteer Kay Barker and Hyde County fire chief Jeffrey Stotesberry.
Readers also get to learn about Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Mercer, who is now a JROTC instructor at N.C. Wesleyan College, a Williamston McDonald’s employee – Flora Speller – who has been working at the establishment for more than four decades and Edgecombe County 4-H “Agvocate” Hallee Whitehurst.
In addition, Grandma’s Kitchen offers recipes for food that can be served to a group of heroes, including a hero sandwich, cole slaw and jam cake.
Eastern North Carolina Living is available throughout Bertie County, including at Bunn’s BBQ in Windsor, Baker Peanuts in Roxobel, the Aulander Town Hall and Kelford Post Office.