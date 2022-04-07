At the Feb. 28 Edenton Lions Club meeting, members greeted friends and welcomed new potential Lions Club members.
The meeting began with prayer, song and a business update. Lion John Guard then introduced the evening’s presenter: Dee Spruce.
Spruce is the CEO of the Albemarle Pregnancy Resource Center and Clinic (APRCC), located in Elizabeth City. The APRCC is a pro-life Christian ministry organization established in 1988 that provides confidential sexual health education and services by licensed medical professionals and trained staff; services are for both women and men.
According to Lions Club reporter Gloria Maser, Spruce was an interesting, enthusiastic and informative presenter and engaged the club promptly. She shared the important aspects of the APRCC programs and services.
Spruce explained that, as can be determined by its name, there are two distinct arms to APRCC, a resource center and a clinic. The resource center provides educational support; the clinic provides medical services; these services include support to both women and men.
APRCC services are free, which is possible because of private donations, along with grants provided by the North Carolina Catholic Diocese and Albemarle Electric Co-Op. Through the Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship, APRCC received a Maternal and Child Health Grant.
Specific medical services provided at APRCC are pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasound: prenatal vitamins, gonorrhea and chlamydia testing and treatment referrals. Counseling services are comprised of (pregnancy) options information, sexually transmitted disease education, post abortion community referrals, parenting classes and a 24/7 Help Line.
APRCC is located at Winchester Station 905, Halstead Boulevard, Suites 20 and 21, in Elizabeth City.
Since transportation could be problematic for clients and potential clients, a new mobile unit has been purchased, is operational, and has been named “Millie.” This will enable APRCC to reach those individuals who do not have the transportation support to come to the clinic.
Per a press release from the Lions Club, if one has a need for APRCC services, make an appointment by calling (252) 338-1655, or via the web site at www.albemarleprc.org. Walk ins without an appointment are accepted, but there is no guarantee that staff will be able to see the visitor. All one needs to bring with you is a photo ID.
Maser said that the Edenton Lions Club members left the meeting with either new awareness or a better understanding of this important organization and the services it provides in our community.
If one would like to know more about the APRCC, or would like to donate to this organization, call (252) 338-1655 and speak to a staff member who will assist you.