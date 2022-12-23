WINDSOR - Bertie County participated in the national Wreaths Across America event Saturday with ceremonies at Hillcrest and Edgewood cemeteries honoring the nation’s fallen veterans.

Resident volunteers, including county and city officials, retired veterans and event coordinators John Davis, Len Joyner and Sharon Rome paid their respects Saturday at the two cemeteries in somewhat solemn, reminiscent ceremonies to honor those veterans who offered their lives for freedom.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com