...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, north central, south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Ron Wesson (left) and Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Lee lay wreaths at Hillcrest Cemetery in Windsor last weekend.
WINDSOR - Bertie County participated in the national Wreaths Across America event Saturday with ceremonies at Hillcrest and Edgewood cemeteries honoring the nation’s fallen veterans.
Resident volunteers, including county and city officials, retired veterans and event coordinators John Davis, Len Joyner and Sharon Rome paid their respects Saturday at the two cemeteries in somewhat solemn, reminiscent ceremonies to honor those veterans who offered their lives for freedom.
Across the nation, over two million volunteers, a third of them children, took part in the national event Saturday and helped place more than 2.7 million veteran wreaths on headstones of the fallen across the country.
Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard welcomed 30-plus volunteers to the noon ceremony at Edgewood Cemetery, sponsored by the Black Rock community.
“I want to welcome everyone here today to honor those who gave their lives for freedom. Freedom is not free. It costs and today we are here to remember those who paid that cost with their lives,” said Hoggard.
Retired U.S. Navy veteran Ken Rome offered the message of the day while thanking everyone for volunteering to place the wreaths on the veteran’s graves.
“Thank you for volunteering today. It is important that we remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom”, said Rome. “President Ronald Reagan said it best when he said, ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.’”
Rome then invited the families of fallen veterans to place the first wreaths on family member’s graves.
Marking history while dressing the veteran’s graves with Balsam wreaths was the order of the day as volunteers placed 231 wreaths on Edgewood Cemetery graves.
The Black Rock community was instrumental in organizing the donation and volunteer campaign for both Hillcrest and Edgewood Cemeteries.
The Hillcrest Cemetery ceremony took place at 2 p.m. and Hoggard once again reminded the volunteers of the importance of freedom and its cost.
“This is the second year Hillcrest Cemetery was sponsored for Wreaths Across America and the turnout was impressive. Volunteers placed 108 wreaths. One hundred of those were purchased from donations and the eight celebratory wreaths provided in honor of each branch of service were also placed,” said John Davis, adding, “Many people assume the wreaths are given but they are bought by local people to honor those who have given so much service to us. Next year I’m hoping we can start promoting a bit earlier. I was proud that Hillcrest’s second year had a good core group.” Davis began the Hillcrest event as its coordinator two years ago.
Retired Air Force Veteran John Nicholson added a few words on freedom, again, quoting from the Wreaths Across America message and including former President Reagan’s “next generation’ quote.
Wreaths Across America wreaths have been laid on gravesites throughout the country since 1991. Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom is the mission of the organization that grew exponentially after a simple snow covered picture went viral in 2006.
This is the tenth year Bertie County and Edgewood Cemetery have participated in the event. Originally, the Worcester Wreath Co. donated the wreaths as a personal tribute from the Worcester family to military veterans who gave their lives for this country. Working quietly under the radar, the family made the wreath donations to Arlington National Cemetery for nearly fifteen years before a photo changed their lives.
Today, the Worcester Wreath Company has thousands of acres of Balsam Trees used solely for the purpose of making wreaths. Next year’s National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.