Windsor Farmers Market Ends Successful Season, to host two Holiday Markets
The fresh produce season has all but come to a close and nothing signifies this more than the closing of the Windsor Farmer Market last month.
However, this year was one of the best seasons in the market’s history and there is good news ahead for the holiday season.
Brenda Bond, owner of Brenda’s Kitchen and one of the premier market vendors, thought it was the best season yet.
“We had a pretty good season. We had our pickles, but there were also a lot of other vendors. We had a candy and fudge maker that was terrific. And, we also had a cake vendor that was really good,” said Bond.
Bond’s preserved peaches, strawberries and other fruits, along with her popular variety of bread loafs and cakes, pleased the palates of hundreds of market goers throughout the summer.
The Windsor Farmers Market is sponsored by the Good Shepherd Food Pantry (GSFP) and opened just a few years ago with only five vendors, according to Market Director Francis Bazemore.
The market has grown exponentially since then and now boasts upwards of 16 vendors.
“In the next few years, we opened with up to 16 vendors and it grows annually,” added Bazemore.
Laura Burden, of Laura’s Pickled Products, was also a sought after market highlight this summer.
Customers puckered and smiled throughout the summer sampling Burden’s creations. Burden, the artisan purveyor behind the brand, has been perfecting her pickling for over 30 years. The highly protected family recipes have been passed down through generations.
“I’ve been pickling with these recipes forever. The Watermelon Rind and Sweet Cucumber are my most popular,” Burden said, adding, “This could have been the best market season to date.”
“The majority of our fresh produce was faithfully secured from a local farmer Jimmy Mizelle of Mizelle Farms and Bertie High School agriculture teacher Brian Reynolds,” Bazemore said.
Reynolds and his class offered a vibrant display of hearty Geraniums, Petunias, Basil, Thyme, Lemon Balm and Chives.
“A host of other produce from in and around the county also enhanced the Market’s offerings,” said Bazemore.
The director was especially thankful for all of the help and support the market received from the community.
“We would like to sincerely thank all the vendors, local farmers and volunteers who worked and provided support. Your dedication and commitment was truly commendable. The teamwork from setting up until closing was remarkable,” Bazemore said.
“Many people talk about their skills and talents, but even fewer are willing to share their time and talent to support programs within their county,” she continued. “Words cannot express how much you are appreciated. Windsor Farmers Market would also like to acknowledge the support of friends, and loyal customers. We hope you enjoyed your experiences and made a new friend or two while shopping with us. Your support and patronage made it all worth the effort.”
The good news is the market will be open two days prior to the holidays. The Windsor Farmers Market will be open on Friday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are opening so families will be able to get quality, fresh produce and other items for their family’s holiday celebration,” Bazemore said.