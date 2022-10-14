Bertie Farmer's Market

Bertie Farmer’s Market Manager Frances Bazemore is pleased with how the season went.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor Farmers Market Ends Successful Season, to host two Holiday Markets

The fresh produce season has all but come to a close and nothing signifies this more than the closing of the Windsor Farmer Market last month.

