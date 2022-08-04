WINDSOR - This is the weekend everyone is talking about and for which they have been waiting.
A Seafood Festival with a five-entry Food Truck Rodeo, a car show and a music festival combined in downtown Windsor, on Saturday, August 6.
The Bertie Alumni Community Association, in conjunction with the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce is presenting the event. It’s the second annual fundraiser to benefit the educational and community program for Bertie High School and Bertie Early College High School and the Bertie community.
A community event it will be. At least five major food trucks, each with its own culinary style are going to be feeding the crowd while Chevies, Fords, Cadillacs and Chryslers of all vintage and styles line the streets.
According to BACA President Jack White, “We have confirmed vendors of five food trucks coming from Raleigh each with a different culinary style to add to the flavor of the festival.”
Other vendors are coming from Wilson, Williamston, Washington, Kelford and Ahoskie. Food trucks and other vendors will be on Granville Street from Queen Street to King Street selling their hot foods.
“Seafood, ribs, crabs, Turkey legs, hot dogs, hamburgers, lemonade, snow-cones, icees carnival types foods, clothes, shoes, jewelry and health care products are all going to be featured at this celebratory event,” White said.
Jumail Blount, owner of the premier food truck Southern Fried Cuisine, plans on plates of fresh food for the crowd.
According to Kayleigh Brook Claåçyton, “It was the best Shrimp I have ever eaten.”
Top Dogg Ronald Rascoe will also be offering a selection of dogs from his Top Dogg cart. Anyone who has enjoyed one of the chef’s creations knows how terrific they are.
Aside from the food truck rodeo and car, truck and bike show, there will also be a live band along with DJ Smoothzz providing vibes and tunes to dance to and enjoy.
In light of the recent heat, there will also be a water slide and bouncing house for the kids wanting to cool off. Bring a towel, the kids are going to get wet. White also reminded everyone to bring their lawn chairs or tailgate chairs to eat and enjoy the music and the car-truck-bike display.
The event is scheduled from noon until 7 p.m.
Aside from White, other alumni members — Frank Mitchell, Carla Peterson, Mike Cherry, Ronald Rascoe, Alice Lyons, James Spivey, Jr., Alicia Small, Mashawanda Razor, Ricky Freeman, Harris Williams and Lloyd Cooper — will be on hand to assist with the event.
All proceeds benefit the Bertie alumni nonprofit educational and community program. In case of rain, the festival will be held the following day, Sunday, August 7.
John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.
