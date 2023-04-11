There’s good and bad news on the strawberry growing front. The bad news for Strawberry lovers is Mother Nature’s 12 Atmospheric Rivers that drenched California over these past months has played havoc with Salinas and Castroville, California, home to the nation’s richest strawberry fields, forever.
On top of this, locally, Raggs Rascoe reports Bertie County Berries in Lewiston Woodville will not be growing strawberries this year, so their you pick stand will not be open.
The good news is warm weather means North Carolina strawberries are ripening and soon will be off the vine.
“There’s no better way to jump into spring than with the taste of strawberries. Whether your choice is with shortcake, a garden salad, on cereal, jams and preserves or just right out of the field this is your time of year,” said Liz Baker, Bertie County Extension Agent.
Depending on the weather, strawberries will start coming off the vines locally in late April and early May. There is still more good berry news.
Anyone can purchase North Carolina-grown berries through Bertie County 4-H. After missing a couple of years because of COVID, the 4-H community is back in business, said Baker.
All orders need to be prepaid. The cost of the local gems is $25 per eight-pound flat or $15 for a four-pound half flat.
Orders must be in by April 26 with delivery scheduled for May 16. Purchases can be made through a local 4-H youth or call the Bertie County Cooperative Extension Service at 252 794-5317 and ask for Cindy.
Many people face a dilemma when deciding on a full or half flat of berries as consumption concerns arise.
If one needs some direction on how to use these sweet flavors of spring, Baker has some suggestions.
Good jellies and jams begin with proper canning, advises Baker who will be teaching basic canning techniques on April 29 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 am.
“Canning 101 is an introduction where we cover Canning basics, Boiling Water Canner, Pressure Canner, Unsafe canning methods and Tests for seals and storage,” said Baker.
The following week, on May 6, Baker will be teaching a session on canning jams and jellies, featuring strawberries from 9:30 am till 11:30 am. This will teach new and old preservers canning and food safety protocols.