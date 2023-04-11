Strawberries

There’s good and bad news on the strawberry growing front. The bad news for Strawberry lovers is Mother Nature’s 12 Atmospheric Rivers that drenched California over these past months has played havoc with Salinas and Castroville, California, home to the nation’s richest strawberry fields, forever.

On top of this, locally, Raggs Rascoe reports Bertie County Berries in Lewiston Woodville will not be growing strawberries this year, so their you pick stand will not be open.

