Mark Hoggard Jr. first sang in front of a small church in the Northampton County crossroads of Faison’s Old Tavern. He was seven or eight years old, even he can’t remember.
Since then, he has sang all over the Atlantic Seaboard, written songs that made the Southern Gospel charts, and sang in front of thousands.
Despite his success, Mark Hoggard still calls the rural roads of Bertie County home, and still returns there after every time he takes to the road to sing – now with the world renown Harvesters.
Mark grew up in a house where music was a fact of life. Both parents – Mark Sr. and Mary Lou – loved music and were good at singing.
“I guess I started singing as early as three or four years old,” Mark Jr. said. “Daddy sort of persuaded me to sing and then I first sang in front of people about seven or eight.”
Mark Hoggard Sr. was one of the region’s best-known and most beloved singers and performed with the Lighthouse Family Singers, Trinity Quartet and the Sounds of Joy before leading the Laymen quartet for many years.
Mark Jr. made h is debut with the Sounds of Joy, but soon began “Helping out” wherever his day was singing music.
As a youngster, Mark learned to play the drums and then picked up the bass guitar around 14. His contribution to the Laymen was at bass guitar for the majority of his teen years.
“At 19, I started singing lead with the Laymen and continued to do that until I was 25 years old,” Mark said. “After that, we took a few months’ hiatus and when we reformed, I switched to singing bass.”
Singing bass was not only what Mark Jr. wanted to do, it came with big shoes to fill at the time – those of his father. Mark Sr. took time off from singing because of his health – he had his second heart surgery that year.
For the next few years, Hoggard would sing just about every part in the quartet – lead, tenor, baritone and bass.
When all was said and done, he settled in at bass and has been singing that part in quartets ever since.
“To me, I always loved singing bass, even when I was young” he said. “Playing the bass guitar all those years, you’re basically singing the same notes I was used to playing.”
Hoggard said singing in general, and bass in particular, is a craft that must be honed.
“It is one of the hardest parts and you have to work at it,” he said. “Singing is a craft you have to work at all the time. There are those few who can just say ‘let’s go sing today’ and do it well, but most of us have to work at it.”
For the better part of 35 years, Mark spent his time honing his skills with the Laymen. He sang, played and managed the group over those three decades plus. The Laymen were favorites in all of the southeast, and especially in eastern North Carolina.
Mark stepped away from singing for a few years when he began coaching basketball at his alma mater, Bethel Assembly Christian Academy, where his son, Mark III or “Trey” was a standout player.
“Toward the end of the time I was coaching basketball, the Harvesters contacted me about filling in singing bass for them,” Mark Jr. said. “After a while, the gentlemen who I was filling in for decided he couldn’t return, and I joined the group.”
Mark said he is proud of working with the Harvesters, who have a long and storied history in Southern Gospel music. They began singing in 1953 and are one of the oldest quartets in the industry.
When Mark joined the group, they were touring and committed to approximately 130 dates per year – most on Thursdays through Sundays. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has put a stop to many of the shows and last year the Harvesters were only singing together about 20 times.
“I’m looking forward to life after COVID-19 and hopefully getting back to the kind of dates we were doing before the pandemic,” Mark said.
Although he loves working with the Harvesters and singing bass, Mark admitted there is one part of the industry that isn’t his favorite – travel.
“I love to do it, but the biggest problem for me now is I don’t like to travel like I used to,” he said. “We sometimes leave on a Wednesday, do several shows and get back the following Monday at 6 a.m. and I have to go to work. Travel isn’t all that much fun anymore.”
Before the pandemic, the Harvesters spent a good amount of their time in Virginia and South Carolina while making an annual trip to Indiana and two trips each year to Florida.
“I still enjoy meeting people,” Mark said. “It’s a lot of fun to me to sing and meet people, and then the guys in the group have a good time together as well.”
In addition to his work singing bass, Mark was a songwriter back in his earlier years. He said he penned 25-30 songs, several of which were in the Southern Gospel charts.
The song to do the best is called “Our God is Leading the Way” which made it into the top 50. He also had a No. 50 hit “Keep Going On” which was sung by the Laymen and has been recently rerecorded by the Harvesters.
“Strike the Rock” was the first song he wrote that charted, reaching as high as No. 72.
“Some people can just sit down and write, but that never was me,” he said. “It’s not the easiest thing to do. I have to be in the right mode and when I am, God gives me the words.”
Two of Mark’s favorite songs are slower songs – “Let Me Tell You About My Friend Jesus” and “Shepherd Became the Lamb.”
While he enjoyed writing, Mark said he always enjoyed singing more.
His influences include his father and mother along with the late Scarborough White and the late Harry White. He also counts major gospel artists such as Gold City and the Cathedrals as influences.
“My daddy was the biggest influence on me for sure,” he said. “He kept wanting me to do it and encouraged me.”
Such was his dad’s support that – after Mark Sr.’s passing – his son developed and organized the Mark Hoggard Memorial Sing, which brings groups to Williamston’s First Pentecostal Holiness Church to remember his father’s legacy and enjoy singing Southern Gospel music.
While he’s grateful for his dad, Mark Jr. says his mom played a huge role in his life in singing as well.
“Mom was always supportive of the group,” he said. “She loves singing as much as we did.”
Mark Jr. added that his wife of 33 years, Amanda, has always been supportive of his ministry.
“When you have the support of your spouse, that’s half the battle,” he said.
Mark Jr.’s daughter, Briana Cottle, joined him singing with the Laymen to fill in, and his son, Trey, understands and enjoys music but isn’t likely to join his dad on stage.
When the pandemic is over, Mark said he hopes those in the region will take time to see the Harvesters play.
“If you get a chance, come on out and see us,” he said. “We appreciate people.”
He also has a word of encouragement for those struggling during the pandemic.
“During this time of uncertainty, draw closer to the Lord,” he said.