Eastern North Carolina nonprofits supporting education, health and human services can apply for competitive grants from the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment beginning June 30.

This opportunity will provide a total of $500,000 in funds from the endowment established at the North Carolina Community Foundation in 2015. Grants awarded to nonprofits will range from $25,000 to $50,000.

  

