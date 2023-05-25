...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM EDT Friday.
For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
