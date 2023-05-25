Passion, enthusiasm and an abundance of gratefulness filled the Bertie Middle School gym Friday evening, as almost 500 people gathered to partake in Bertie County’s Relay for Life.

The rain held off even though Relay for Life event leads Wanda Cofield and Janice Ricks had already pivoted to ‘plan B,’ moving the event indoors.

