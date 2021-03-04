Emanuel Hoggard Logging celebrated twenty years in business Friday, Feb. 26.
Emanuel and Laura launched into self-employment in 1996 as the owners of Crossroads Diner in Windsor, and after five years in the restaurant and meat market business, they set out to log.
Acquiring tired equipment but an experienced crew, the first few years saw hard work, many setbacks, an industry recession and many lessons. By keeping high standards of cleanliness and persistence, they were able to gain traction and learn how to endure in the business of logging.
George Hoggard, who has worked with him from the beginning, said, “I remember when he had to come in here every day and fix the equipment so he could use it, that man has come a long way.”
Today, the crew is Emanuel Hoggard, Jeff Frazer, George Hoggard, Joe Bell, Scott Dunlow and Landon Bracy.
Bracy began working for them in 2020 at the age of 18, just as Frazer (the Hoggard’s son-in-law) did back in 2004. Bell is the last of the crew Emanuel inherited from the purchase from Mark Hoggard in 2001. His tight team spans from seventy-six years to eighteen.
When asked how they have been able to make it these twenty years, Emanuel would say, “The glory is the Lord’s, and I couldn’t have done it without the work of my wife, Laura, the support of my in-laws, and a great timber manager Myron Hofler.”
Emanuel Hoggard Logging has worked with S&M Timber over the past eleven years and is deeply grateful for both Sidney and Myron.
Though they are celebrating today with great joy, there have been many dark seasons as well.
Laura says, “We have often had to hold on to the promise in Jeremiah 29:11, ‘For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ Without that, I don’t know where we’d be.”
Many people are told that if they are going to make it big, they will have to leave Bertie county. This couple was born, raised, and have stayed right here, employing dozens over the years. Their generosity with their workers, in the community, and at their church has enriched many lives.
Emanuel’s son, the Rev. Webb Hoggard, said, “I think my dad is King Midas. Everything he touches eventually turns to gold. If I have a tenth of his tenacity, I’d be blessed.”
The Hoggard’s are most proud of their six grandchildren. Hunter, Luke, Loralei, Jude, Graham and Finley keep them young as they continue to balance work and family. They are already training future loggers.
This year they celebrate thirty-seven years of marriage, twenty-five years of business ownership and twenty years in the log woods. After meeting at Ebenezer Assembly of God, where Emanuel’s father pastored, they fell in love and were married shortly after Laura graduated high school.
Their children, Webb Hoggard (wife Amanda) and Kelli Hoggard Frazer (husband Jeff), joined the celebration in the woods Friday, honoring their parents.
Kelli said, “I am grateful to them for their leadership and love at home even when there was so much to manage at work chasing their dreams.”
Early on in their endeavors, a preacher came to Emanuel one day when he was working hard. The preacher was happy to see that his heart was entirely in his work. Before he left, he said, “There is nothing in the world wrong with ambition. Go for it!”
That encouraged him greatly, and he has done precisely that. Those that his ambition has improved continue to say to him, “Go for it!”